Insoluble Sulfur Market Size to Skyrocket USD 2.27 Billion by 2035 as EV Tire Demand Accelerates Growth | SNS Insider

Austin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Insoluble Sulfur Market was valued at USD 1.27 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.27 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.00% during 2026–2035.

The global insoluble sulphur market is on a steady and commercially significant growth path. Insoluble sulphur is a polymeric allotrope of sulphur produced by rapid quenching of molten sulphur. It is used as a vulcanizing agent for rubber and provides better bloom resistance, improved adhesion between rubber and steel cord in tyre belts and better processing safety than soluble sulphur alternatives. Rapidly evolving market Demand in tyre manufacturing and industrial rubber applications is rising, and producers are optimising formulations to improve dispersion, reduce waste and improve processing efficiency. The above-average tyre performance requirements of electric vehicle adoption are driving a structurally important commercial shift from regular to high-dispersion grade procurement, compounded by the growth in EV production volumes globally.





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Segmentation Analysis

By Grade

Regular Grade Insoluble Sulphur held the largest market share of 50.3% in 2025, as it is the economical standard specification, which sufficiently meets the needs of most of the commercial tyre and industrial rubber formulations. It delivers standard dispersion and stability characteristics for batch mixer and open mill processing without requiring a premium infrastructure investment. High Dispersion Grade is the fastest growing segment. The requirements for EV tyre performance to micro-disperse consistently and above-standard adhesion of steel cord to manage battery weight stress creates structured premium procurement whose per tonne commercial value is substantially higher than regular grade alternatives.

By Application

In 2025, the Tyre Manufacturing segment dominated the Insoluble Sulphur Market with a share of around 65%, owing to the global annual production of tyres exceeding 3 billion units, which requires the procurement of insoluble sulphur per tyre for steel belt cord adhesion, making it the most commercially significant consumption category within the rubber chemicals industry. Industrial Rubber Products is the fastest growing application. Growing global infrastructure is driving demand for high-performance conveyor belts, hoses and rubber bearings that require longer service life and higher temperature resistance, which insoluble sulfur’s superior vulcanisation properties can provide.

By End Use

The automotive OEM tyre manufacturing segment held a share of approximately 55% in 2025. The tyre specifications for new vehicle production, which are sensitive to quality, promoted long-term supply relationships between tyre manufacturers and qualified insoluble sulphur producers, whose performance validation helps commercial certainty across approximately 90 million annual new vehicle programmes. Replacement Tyre Market is the fastest growing end use as global vehicle parc expansion, increasing annual mileage from economic development and growing tyre safety awareness create above average replacement demand whose geographic diversification across emerging market vehicle ownership growth sustains commercial momentum less correlated with economic cycle variation.

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Regional Insights:

North America is a key market for the insoluble sulphur from the commercial perspective. The demand is supported by Eastman Chemical’s Crystex production, the procurement of the U.S. tyre manufacturing sector and the application demand of the industrial rubber industry. Michelin North America, Goodyear and Cooper Tyre combined OEM and replacement tyre manufacturing creating consistent commercial demand accounts for about 87.4% of North American revenues.

U.S. Insoluble Sulphur Market size is predicted to cross USD 0.22 billion by 2025 and USD 0.40 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.97%. The increase is due to rise in production of tyres and demand for tough and high performance rubber compounds for automobile industry.

The Europe Insoluble Sulfur Market was valued at approximately USD 0.34 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.53 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of approximately 4.63%. Europe's sophisticated market is supported by Continental, Pirelli and Michelin's European manufacturing operations, LANXESS's domestic chemical presence and the automotive OEM's premium tyre specification support for consistent HD grade procurement. Germany accounts for about 22.3% of revenues in Europe, with France, Italy and Sweden as important secondary markets. Steady above-commodity insoluble sulphur procurement has been generated by premium performance tyre specifications from Michelin, Pirelli and Nokian Tyres.

Asia Pacific led the global Insoluble Sulphur Market in 2025 with 42.8% of the global revenues. Sennics Co. of China is a market leader with the largest concentration of tyre manufacturing and extraordinary volume of vehicle production in the world creating OEM tyre procurement. China accounts for approximately 54.6% of Asia Pacific revenues. South Korea's Kumho and Hankook, Japan's Bridgestone and Yokohama, and India's fast-growing tyre industry provide large secondary markets that help keep Asia Pacific in its dominant regional position.

Rising Global Tire Production and EV Tire Premium Specification Accelerate Market Growth

Rising global tire production driven by vehicle parc expansion, growing freight transport, and above-average vehicle utilization is the insoluble sulfur market's most commercially certain growth driver. The global vehicle fleet's progressive expansion toward 2 billion vehicles creates proportional tire demand whose insoluble sulfur component compounds with fleet growth. Electric vehicle adoption's above-average tire wear rate from battery weight and instant torque creates EV-specific replacement demand that sustains tire volume above conventional ICE vehicle equivalents. Each major tire manufacturer developing EV-specific premium tire ranges creates HD grade insoluble sulfur specification whose qualification creates long-term supply relationships sustaining above-commodity commercial positioning for technically qualified producers.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Insoluble Sulfur Market Report:

Sennics Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company (Crystex)

LANXESS AG (Rhenogran)

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited (OCCL)

Shikoku Chemicals Corporation

Henan Kailun Chemical Co., Ltd.

Luoyang Sunrise Industrial Co., Ltd.

Lions Industries s.r.o.

Nynas AB

GSPC Distribution Networks Limited

Kawaguchi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Sunsong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sinochem Hebei Co., Ltd.

Enaspol a.s.

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Thai Rubber & Latex Corporation

Jinpang Chemical Group

Arkema S.A.

China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

Recent Developments:

2024: Eastman Chemical Company upgraded its Crystex HD insoluble sulfur production process with enhanced oil-extension technology improving dust suppression and handling safety for tire compound mixing operations without compromising high-dispersion performance.

Eastman Chemical Company upgraded its Crystex HD insoluble sulfur production process with enhanced oil-extension technology improving dust suppression and handling safety for tire compound mixing operations without compromising high-dispersion performance. 2024: LANXESS AG expanded its insoluble sulfur product range with new Rhenogran IS-60/20 masterbatch formulations for European premium tire manufacturers, improving processing safety and dispersion consistency in high-speed tire compound mixing lines.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

INSOLUBLE SULFUR UTILIZATION & TIRE MANUFACTURING WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand adoption patterns across automotive OEM tire manufacturing and specialty rubber application environments across global tire industry procurement channels.

– helps you understand adoption patterns across automotive OEM tire manufacturing and specialty rubber application environments across global tire industry procurement channels. REGULAR GRADE & HD GRADE PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in steel cord adhesion strength, bloom resistance consistency and oil-extended masterbatch processing safety across competing insoluble sulfur grade offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in steel cord adhesion strength, bloom resistance consistency and oil-extended masterbatch processing safety across competing insoluble sulfur grade offerings. OEM & REPLACEMENT TIRE MARKET TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and technical advantages of regular grade and high-dispersion grade insoluble sulfur specifications across OEM performance tier qualification and industrial rubber goods vulcanization system requirements.

– helps you assess the commercial and technical advantages of regular grade and high-dispersion grade insoluble sulfur specifications across OEM performance tier qualification and industrial rubber goods vulcanization system requirements. EV TIRE & INDUSTRIAL RUBBER DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to electric vehicle OEM tire HD grade specification and emerging market tire manufacturing capacity commissioning driving insoluble sulfur market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to electric vehicle OEM tire HD grade specification and emerging market tire manufacturing capacity commissioning driving insoluble sulfur market growth. SULFUR FEEDSTOCK PRICING & SUPPLY CHAIN TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in elemental sulfur refinery desulfurization supply dynamics and sustainable sulfur recovery circular economy initiative development influencing competitive dynamics across the global insoluble sulfur market.

– helps you uncover trends in elemental sulfur refinery desulfurization supply dynamics and sustainable sulfur recovery circular economy initiative development influencing competitive dynamics across the global insoluble sulfur market. HD GRADE EV SPECIFICATION & EMERGING MARKET EXPANSION INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from EV tire belt adhesion performance qualification programmes and next-generation rubber vulcanization technologies transforming insoluble sulfur market commercial positioning globally.

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Insoluble Sulfur Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.27 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.27 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.00% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Grade (Regular Grade, High Dispersion Grade/HD Grade, High Stability Grade/HS Grade, Others)

• By Application (Tire Manufacturing, Industrial Rubber Products, Footwear, Conveyor Belts & Hoses, Others)

• By End Use (Automotive OEM Tire Manufacturing, Replacement Tire Market, Industrial & Non-Tire Rubber, Footwear Industry) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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