Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV - Publication of legal opinion

25 June 2026 at 12.45 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) refers to the notice issued by the FSMA on 9 June 2026 and to its press release of 24 June 2026.

In view of the FSMA's notice, the Company instructed external legal counsel to prepare a legal opinion on:

(i) the consequences of a dissolution and liquidation of the Company for the ongoing criminal proceedings; and

(ii) the consequences of a dissolution and liquidation for the Company’s ability to preserve its rights by bringing, where appropriate, proceedings against responsible third parties.

The opinion is available in full on the Company’s website via ( https://www.nyrstarnv.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings )

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary - company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be

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