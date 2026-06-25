Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

LONDON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announced that the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference.

Autolus Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christian Itin will present in a Fireside Chat on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 9:00am EDT / 14:00pm BST.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events” page in the “Investor Relations & Media” section of the Company’s website at https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations-media/events/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy, AUCATZYL®, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Amanda Cray

+1 617-967-0207

a.cray@autolus.com