Baker Hughes to Deliver Subsea Production Systems to Support Azule Energy’s Greater PAJ Development

Subsea horizontal tree systems engineered to support reliable, optimized production in remote, ultra-deepwater environments

Agreement expands Baker Hughes’ offshore operations in Angola, reinforcing its global subsea tree position

HOUSTON and LONDON, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday a significant award from Azule Energy to provide subsea production systems to support safe, efficient operations in Angola’s Greater PAJ development.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will supply its deepwater horizontal tree systems to optimize production in the ultra-deepwater, greenfield development. In addition, the company will supply subsea control modules and intervention workover control systems, along with associated connection, distribution and topside equipment. Baker Hughes will also provide integrated tooling and services to support installation, commissioning and ongoing production performance from its facilities in Angola, leveraging its local supply chain to increase efficiencies.

“Ultra-deepwater developments demand unmatched reliability and performance to ensure that production is safe, efficient and sustained over the life of the field,” said Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment Amerino Gatti. “By combining Baker Hughes’ industry-leading offshore production technology with expertise honed through decades of experience of operating Angola’s deepwater fields, we can help Azule optimize production and deliver energy more effectively across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

The company’s deepwater horizontal tree systems are engineered for ultra-deepwater environments with an operating threshold of up to 10,000 psi and depths of 10,000 feet. The system’s modular, configurable design allows for fit-for-purpose configuration and short-cycle deliveries that help accelerate first production and support long-term field performance.

Baker Hughes has extensive experience in Angola’s offshore energy sector, and the country is home to its largest subsea installed base in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Delivery of subsea trees is expected to begin in 2027.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Brian Reynolds

+1 346-315-6663

brian.reynolds@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill

+1 346-297-2561

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

