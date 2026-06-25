Montauk Brewing Kicks Off Summer with 14th Anniversary Celebration, Limited Brew Barn Release and Beach Cleanup

MONTAUK, N.Y., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Brewing Co., the coastal lifestyle brand known for bringing the spirit of Montauk to craft beer and a craft beer brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is raising a glass to 14 years of fresh beer, surf culture and summer moments with an anniversary celebration at its iconic red Brew Barn in Montauk, NY.





Set in one of the world’s most beloved summer destinations, Montauk Brewing’s anniversary weekend brings together everything the brand stands for: first waves, beach days, good friends, fresh beer, local flavor and a come-as-you-are energy shaped by the surfers, fishermen, small business owners, artists, makers, locals and longtime fans who give Montauk its soul. The celebration begins on Wednesday, June 24, with the canning of Jalapeño Watermelon Ale, a limited Anniversary Brew Barn release available on tap and in 4-packs at the Brew Barn while supplies last.

14th Anniversary Celebration Details:

Saturday, June 27 10 a.m.–12 p.m.: Kick off the day with a community beach cleanup alongside the Eastern Long Island Chapter of Surfrider Foundation 12 p.m.–close: Head to the Brew Barn for a full-day anniversary party featuring: A surfboard raffle benefiting Surfrider Foundation The official release of limited-edition Jalapeño Watermelon Ale Patio pizza for purchase from local favorite Fiero’s Ongoing summer soccer coverage streaming throughout the day







“Montauk Brewing has always been more than beer — it is a symbol of summer, surf and the easygoing coastal lifestyle that makes Montauk one of the world’s most iconic seasonal destinations,” said Vaughan Cutillo, co-founder of Montauk Brewing Co. “For 14 years, our red Brew Barn has been woven into the daily rhythm of this community: surfers stopping in sandy-footed after a morning session, neighbors catching up after work, visitors finding their first Montauk moment, and friends gathering before sunset. This anniversary celebrates the people who built us, the coastline that inspires us and the shared summer rituals that make Montauk feel like home no matter where our fans come from.”

About the Anniversary Brew:

Jalapeño Watermelon Ale is made for peak Montauk summer: bright watermelon character, a crisp finish and a subtle jalapeño kick that brings just the right amount of heat. The limited release will be available exclusively at the Montauk Brew Barn on tap and in 4-packs while supplies last.

Guests are invited to start the day side by side with the local community at the beach cleanup before heading back to the Brew Barn for fresh beer, patio pizza, surfboard signing, soccer viewing and a surfboard raffle benefiting the Eastern Long Island Chapter of Surfrider Foundation — a full-circle celebration of the beach, surf and hometown spirit that have shaped Montauk Brewing since day one.

As Montauk heads into its biggest season of the year, Montauk Brewing is also preparing to bring its coastal energy to a second location in the village of Port Jefferson next month. Follow Montauk Brewing Co. on Instagram for the most up-to-date details on opening dates, times and events.

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure, surf culture, local community and the simple pleasures of coastal living. From its iconic red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, located just steps from the surf, Montauk Brewing has grown from a hometown favorite into a lifestyle brand shaped by the people and places around it — beach crews, local regulars, weekenders, artists, makers and everyone drawn to the open, unpretentious spirit of the East End.

Rooted in summer, community and the no-frills good life, Montauk Brewing invites consumers to chase their wave, pull up a stool, share a round and carry the feeling of Montauk wherever the season takes them.

For further information about Montauk Brewing Company, please visit www.montaukbrewco.com and follow @montaukbrewc on all social media platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Tilray Brands Contacts:

Media

news@tilray.com

Investor Relations

investors@tilray.com

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