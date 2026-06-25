Explosive Detectors Market Size to Worth USD 37.05 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explosive Detectors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Explosive Detectors Market Size was valued at USD 11.33 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 37.05 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Security Threats and Airport Infrastructure Expansion Accelerate Market Growth Globally

The increasing frequency of terrorism threats, geopolitical tensions, cross-border criminal activities, and public safety concerns is creating significant demand for advanced explosive detection technologies worldwide. Governments and security agencies are increasingly investing in sophisticated screening systems to strengthen national security capabilities and enhance threat detection effectiveness across critical infrastructure environments.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Smiths Group

OSI Systems

Leidos

Thales Group

Safran

L3Harris Technologies

Teledyne Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bruker Corporation

Chemring Group

Nuctech Company Limited

Analogic Corporation

Kromek Group

Westminster Group

Honeywell International

RTX Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Astrophysics Inc.

Varex Imaging Corporation

CEIA S.p.A.

Explosive Detectors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 11.33 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 37.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.60% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Handheld Detectors, Vehicle-Mounted Systems, Fixed/Stationary Systems, Portable Trace Detectors, Others)

• By Technology (Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS), X-Ray Imaging, Mass Spectrometry, Infrared Spectroscopy, Neutron Activation Analysis, Terahertz Technology)

• By Detection Method (Trace Detection, Bulk Detection, Vapor Detection, Imaging-based Detection)

• By End User (Airports, Defense Forces, Customs & Border Protection, Police Departments, Transportation Authorities, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The Handheld Detectors segment dominated the Explosive Detectors Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 41.35% of total market revenue due to their portability, rapid response capabilities, ease of deployment, and operational flexibility globally. The Portable Trace Detectors segment is projected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for highly sensitive explosive residue detection, and advancements in miniaturized sensor technologies globally.

By Technology

The Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) segment held the largest market share of approximately 38.90% in 2025 due to its high sensitivity, rapid detection capabilities, proven reliability, and regulatory acceptance for explosive trace detection applications. The Terahertz Technology segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the high demand for non-invasive and contactless screening solutions globally.

By Detection Method

The Trace Detection segment dominated the market with approximately 44.80% share in 2025 owing to increasing deployment across airport security checkpoints, military facilities, and border protection operations globally. The Imaging-Based Detection segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period due to rapid adoption of AI-powered imaging systems and automated baggage screening solutions globally.

By End User

The Airports segment dominated the market with approximately 46.25% share in 2025 owing to rising global air passenger traffic, stringent aviation security regulations, and ongoing airport modernization programs. The Customs & Border Protection segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing investments in border surveillance infrastructure and growing concerns regarding smuggling and illegal trafficking activities.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global Explosive Detectors Market in 2025, supported by advanced homeland security infrastructure, extensive airport screening programs, strong defense modernization initiatives, and substantial government investments in public safety technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. Rapid airport infrastructure development, rising defense modernization spending, increasing border security investments, and growing adoption of intelligent surveillance technologies are driving strong regional demand. China remains the largest contributor to regional revenues, while India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries continue to emerge as key growth markets.

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Recent Developments:

2026: OSI Systems developed AI-powered Rapiscan inspection technology systems that enhance automated explosives detection accuracy and improve screening throughput across transportation security applications.

OSI Systems developed AI-powered Rapiscan inspection technology systems that enhance automated explosives detection accuracy and improve screening throughput across transportation security applications. 2025: Smiths Group introduced next-generation airport security screening solutions featuring advanced imaging detection technologies designed to support global aviation checkpoint modernization initiatives.

Exclusive Sections of the Explosive Detectors Market Report (The USPs):

AVIATION SECURITY & BORDER SCREENING DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand explosive detector adoption trends across airports, border checkpoints, customs operations, transportation hubs, and critical infrastructure facilities.

– helps you understand explosive detector adoption trends across airports, border checkpoints, customs operations, transportation hubs, and critical infrastructure facilities. DETECTION TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate IMS, terahertz imaging, X-ray screening, computed tomography, trace detection technologies, and next-generation security innovations.

– helps you evaluate IMS, terahertz imaging, X-ray screening, computed tomography, trace detection technologies, and next-generation security innovations. AI-POWERED THREAT DETECTION & AUTOMATED SCREENING INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities associated with artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, automated threat recognition, and false alarm reduction technologies.

– helps you assess opportunities associated with artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, automated threat recognition, and false alarm reduction technologies. PORTABLE DETECTION SYSTEMS & FIELD OPERATIONS TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across handheld detectors, portable trace analyzers, military operations, law enforcement applications, and rapid response security deployments.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across handheld detectors, portable trace analyzers, military operations, law enforcement applications, and rapid response security deployments. DEFENSE, HOMELAND SECURITY & CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover high-growth deployment opportunities across defense modernization programs, border security initiatives, public safety systems, and infrastructure protection projects.

– helps you uncover high-growth deployment opportunities across defense modernization programs, border security initiatives, public safety systems, and infrastructure protection projects. NEXT-GENERATION EXPLOSIVE DETECTION INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in contactless screening, intelligent imaging systems, AI-driven detection platforms, integrated security ecosystems, and future threat detection technologies shaping the market through 2035.

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