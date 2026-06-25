NFI schedules second quarter 2026 financial results and conference call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI or the Company) a leading manufacturer of buses and motorcoaches and a provider of comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solutions, today announced that intends to release its second quarter 2026 (Q2 2026) financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after markets close, with a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

For attendees who wish to join by webcast, registration is not required; the event can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/79ceabbt. NFI encourages attendees to join via webcast as a results presentation will be presented, and users can also submit questions to management through the platform. The results presentation will be available at www.nfigroup.com.

Attendees who wish to join by phone must visit the following link and pre-register: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/. An email will be sent to the user’s registered email address, which will provide the call-in details. Due to the possibility of emails being held up in spam filters, we highly recommend that attendees wishing to join via phone register ahead of time to ensure receipt of their access details.

A replay of the call will be accessible from about 12:00 p.m. ET on August 7, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 7, 2027, at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/79ceabbt.Other materials will also be available on NFI's website at www.nfigroup.com.

About NFI

NFI is a leading global bus and motorcoach manufacturer and a provider of aftermarket parts and service solutions. With more than 9,000 team members across ten countries and operations spanning over 40 facilities, NFI delivers a comprehensive portfolio of bus and coach platforms.

Through its brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™, NFI supports a diverse and extensive portfolio, serving public transit, commuter, and coach markets. In total, NFI supports an installed base of more than 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide. NFI offers a broad range of propulsion systems, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and advanced diesel technologies, providing agencies with multiple fleet technology options. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NFI) and its convertible unsecured debentures trade under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.