Bombardier and Rolls-Royce Elevate Aircraft Health Monitoring for New and In-Service Global 5500 and 6500 Aircraft, Upgrade Now Available Across Bombardier’s Service Centre Network

Bombardier and Rolls-Royce are offering an enhanced aircraft health monitoring program for Global 5500 and Global 6500 customers, combining Bombardier’s innovative Smart Link Plus box with Rolls-Royce's new Pearl 15 engine vibration & health monitoring unit (EVHMU)

Smart Link Plus allows customers to make real-time data driven decisions to effectively dispatch, troubleshoot and track their aircraft service needs (1)

Rolls-Royce's pioneering engine health monitoring service on the Pearl 15 engine will also be available for installation, further enhancing service capabilities for Global 5500 and Global 6500 Smart Link Plus operators by automatically transmitting engine data to Rolls-Royce during and after each flight, enabling proactive troubleshooting and engine maintenance

Select Global 5500 and 6500 customers can now book appointments to install Smart Link Plus and Rolls-Royce's engine vibration and health monitoring unit at Bombardier Service Centres worldwide



MONTREAL, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and Rolls-Royce today announced the introduction of an enhanced aircraft health monitoring program for Bombardier Global 5500 and 6500 aircraft, combining the innovative data collection capabilities of Bombardier’s Smart Link Plus system with Rolls-Royce's new engine vibration and health monitoring unit.

Bombardier’s Smart Link Plus aircraft health monitoring system collects crucial aircraft data, enabling flight and maintenance crews to quickly prioritize and proactively troubleshoot essential in-flight alerts, increasing an aircraft’s operational availability(1). Approximately 450 Bombardier aircraft are currently flying with the Smart Link Plus service, which boasts a 99% renewal rate among current operators. Global 5500 and Global 6500 customers who have Smart Link Plus system installed on their aircraft can enjoy further benefits with Rolls-Royce's new engine vibration & health monitoring unit (EVHMU), now available on the Pearl 15 engine. Working in tandem with the groundbreaking Smart Link Plus system, the Rolls-Royce EVHMU enables access to approximately 10,000 engine performance and health parameters on the Global 5500 and 6500, delivering maximum efficiency for our customer’s precious flying asset – including minimizing downtime.

“The integration of Smart Link Plus with Rolls-Royce's engine vibration and health monitoring unit will allow our Global 5500 and 6500 customers to seamlessly benefit from enhanced end-to-end data services that help optimize aircraft performance and reliability while continuing to keep maintenance costs in check,” said Anthony Cox, Vice President, Customer Support, Bombardier. “This advanced service offering is a first in business aviation, highlighting not only the close collaboration between Bombardier and Rolls-Royce's technical teams, but also how we continue to leverage our full capacity as the OEM to make things easy and convenient for our customers.”

Enabled and enhanced by Bombardier’s industry-defining Smart Link Plus technology, Rolls-Royce's Pearl 15 EVHMU features a step-change in ‘on-wing’ engine intelligence to deliver best-in-class engine availability through advanced data analytics. It can provide easy access to thousands of engine performance parameters with unprecedented levels of data quality, giving the Rolls-Royce experts at its 24/7 Business Aviation Aircraft Availability Centre insights of what’s happening with the performance of their customers’ aircraft engines. The system also provides early warning indications to prevent flight schedule disruptions and gathers key engine parameters by working in conjunction with Bombardier’s Aircraft Health Monitoring system. It even monitors the performance of Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) to further enhance Rolls-Royce’s predictive capability.



Andy Robinson, SVP Services - Business Aviation at Rolls-Royce, said: “At Bombardier and Rolls-Royce we are delivering outstanding levels of in-service support, recognised within the industry, and trusted by our customer base worldwide. In combination with our market-leading, digital capabilities, our CorporateCare Enhanced program delivers exceptional levels of availability and greater peace of mind for our customers. Our work on cloud-based analytics, smart algorithms, and artificial intelligence and even bi-directional communication continue to play an increasing role in delivering the most comprehensive service program in business aviation – and our new engine vibration & health monitoring unit of the Pearl 15 is the key to unlock those capabilities.”

Select customers can now make appointments to install the Smart Link Plus box alongside the EVHMU unit on their Global 5500 and 6500 aircraft at Bombardier Service Centres worldwide. Both systems are now factory-installed on all in production Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft.*



*Service contracts for Smart Link Plus and Rolls-Royce CorporateCare Enhanced will be required for activation as well as an update of EVHMU software and/or hardware. Rolls-Royce's EVHMU upgrade is currently available only for select Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft.



(1)Smart Link Plus is available on all Challenger 300/350/3500/605/650 aircraft and Global Express/XRS/5000/5000 Vision/6000/5500/6500/7500 aircraft and will soon be available on the Global 8000 aircraft.

About Bombardier



At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce is a force for progress; powering, protecting and connecting people everywhere. Our products and service packages help our customers meet the growing need for power across multiple industries; enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens; and connect people, societies, cultures and economies together. Rolls-Royce has a local presence in 47 countries and customers in over a hundred more, including airlines and aircraft leasing companies, armed forces and navies, and marine and industrial customers.

Through our multi-year transformation programme, we are building a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce. We are building the financial capacity and agility to allow us to successfully develop and deliver the products that will support our customers through the energy transition. Annual underlying revenue was £20.1 billion in 2025, and underlying operating profit was £3.46 billion. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69).

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.



Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Stephanie Faraggi

+1 514 513-7830

stephanie.faraggi@aero.bombardier.com

Stefan Wriege

+49 (0) 171 6130802

stefan.wriege@rolls-royce.com



Bombardier, Challenger 300/350/3500/605/650, Global Express/XRS/5000/5000 Vision/6000/7500, Global 5500, Global 6500, Global 8000 and Smart Link Plus are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.



Rolls-Royce, CorporateCare and Pearl are registered or unregistered trademarks of Rolls-Royce plc or its subsidiaries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19745db0-bae4-42dc-94c3-2d87d59a61ae