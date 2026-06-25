Dynacor Board of Directors Elects Réjean Gourde as Chair; Board Positioned for Execution

MONTREAL, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ("Dynacor" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its newly constituted Board of Directors has appointed Réjean Gourde as Chair, effective immediately.

The appointment marks the Corporation’s transition into its next phase of growth execution. Dynacor operates a processing plant in Peru and is accelerating near-term growth through the launch of new plants in Ecuador and Senegal in 2026.

Board Chair Change

Mr. Gourde succeeds Pierre Lépine who did not stand for re-election at the recent Annual Shareholder Meeting after 12 years of dedicated service and leadership.

As chair of Dynacor, Mr. Gourde will draw from his eight-year experience on the Dynacor board, most recently as Chair of the Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee and as a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. His public company board expertise, alongside his over 40-year track record in mining operations, corporate development, and management of intermediate gold producers in Africa and South America, position him to maintain strong oversight and corporate governance at Dynacor.

Gourde was President and Chief Executive Officer of Reunion Gold Corporation until his retirement in 2021. Prior to Reunion Gold, Mr. Gourde had a successful consulting career in the mining industry, advising IAMGOLD’s Essakane and Bomboré projects in West Africa, and other projects in Guyana and Peru. His over four decades of experience in the mining industry include senior executive roles at Cambior Inc. (now IAMGOLD) where he was responsible for the safe operation of Omai Gold Mines in Guyana, Rosebel Gold Mines in Suriname and other projects in the Guiana Shield. Gourde joined Cambior following executive and technical leadership positions with Falconbridge Copper and Ressources Aiguebelle.

Gourde holds a degree in mine engineering from Polytechnique Montreal and is a registered Professional Engineer in Quebec. Previously, he served on the boards of G Mining Ventures, Radisson Mining Resources and Reunion Gold Corporation.

Board Committee Changes

Following Mr. Gourde’s appointment, the Corporation’s board committees are as follows:

Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee - Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot (chair), Hélène Kyriakakis and Pierre Béliveau.

- Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot (chair), Hélène Kyriakakis and Pierre Béliveau. Audit and Risk Management Committee - Pierre Béliveau (chair), Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot and Cyril Gradis.

- Pierre Béliveau (chair), Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot and Cyril Gradis. Environment and Social Responsibility Committee - Isabel Rocha (chair) and Jean Martineau.

- Isabel Rocha (chair) and Jean Martineau. IT and R&D Committee - Hélène Kyriakakis (chair), Philippe Chave and Cyril Gradis.





About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company is expanding to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor’s PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Ruth Hanna

Director, Investor Relations

T: 514-393-9000 #236

E: investors@dynacor.com

Website: https://dynacor.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone

T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Website: www.renmarkfinancial.com