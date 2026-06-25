Dash.fi Launches Finance Platform That Audits Ad, Shipping, and AI Spend

Austin, TEXAS, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dash.fi today announced the launch of its complete finance platform, bringing spend management, bill pay, business checking, and expense controls into a single solution. The new platform also introduces an AI-powered audit feature designed to help companies identify potential overcharges and unnecessary spending across three of their largest expense categories: advertising, shipping and AI services. The launch comes as businesses face growing pressure to manage costs more efficiently while navigating increasingly complex advertising, shipping, and AI spending environments.

"Most finance platforms stop at visibility," said Zach Johnson, Dash.fi’s founder and CEO. "We built Dash.fi to help companies go a step further by identifying waste, improving accountability, and helping finance teams recover value from some of their biggest operating expenses. As ad spend, shipping costs and AI usage continue to grow, business managers need more than reporting tools. They need systems that actively help them optimize spending."

Dash.fi has also launched its fully redesigned website, reflecting the company's evolution into a comprehensive finance and spend-optimization platform. The new site makes it easier for businesses to explore the expanded capabilities across payments, spend management, auditing and business banking.

While many finance platforms focus on tracking where money is spent, Dash.fi is designed to help company leaders find the leaks in their spending. The platform's audit agents analyze invoices and spending data to surface billing discrepancies, inefficiencies and potential savings opportunities that traditional expense management tools often overlook.

The platform brings performance-based corporate cards, expense management, spend controls, bill pay, vendor management, business checking, and rewards into one application. Existing Dash.fi customers can access the expanded capabilities without migrating accounts.

About Dash.fi

Dash.fi is a financial technology platform that helps businesses manage, optimize, and audit spending across advertising, shipping, and AI. The platform combines corporate cards, expense management, spend controls, business banking, and AI-powered audit tools in a single solution designed for growing companies.

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Jennifer Horton

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https://dash.fi/