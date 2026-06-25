Kaltura Named a Leader in Virtual Event Management Platforms, Q2 2026 Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

New York, New York, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Event Management Platforms, Q2 2026.

The evaluation stated that Kaltura “has superior capabilities across multiple areas and is experienced in delivering large-scale, complex virtual events in addition to simpler recurring webinar programs" and that it enables "highly interactive, engaging, and personalized experiences that go beyond traditional webinar experiences."

Kaltura Events runs on a single enterprise platform, supporting everything from global flagship events to recurring webinar programs, virtual classrooms, and town halls. Built on a centralized cloud architecture, the platform provides the governance, security, scalability, and analytics that large organizations require. Event teams can produce broadcast-quality sessions, drive live interaction and networking, and act on real-time signals of audience attention and intent during the session, not only after it.

The report also stated that “customers consider Kaltura’s GUI and engagement capabilities to be best-in-class and remark on the quality and scalability of its streaming.” Over the past year, organizations ran thousands of events reaching more than one million attendees on Kaltura, with engagement and attendance rates well above industry benchmarks.

Beyond current capabilities, the evaluation noted that “Kaltura’s superior vision positions virtual events and webinars as part of a broader digital experience platform, with recent acquisitions reflecting a push toward more personalized, orchestrated, and agentic experiences.” Kaltura’s acquisitions of eSelf.ai and PathFactory sit at the center of that strategy, layering real-time conversational AI and content intelligence onto Kaltura’s enterprise virtual event platform and further positioning the company as “a leader in deploying AI” to improve planner and attendee experiences.

With Kaltura’s Content Lab, a single event recording can become a library of clips, summaries, chapters, captions, and translations that teams can reuse across learning, communications, marketing, and sales long after the live moment ends. The result is an event experience that extends well beyond the traditional webinar or virtual event.

Kaltura’s Agentic Avatars take that experience further. Organizers can place a real-time conversational guide alongside every attendee - one that holds a two-way conversation in more than 30 languages, answers questions in natural language, and surfaces the right resource from the organization’s own knowledge base in the moment. Forrester recognized this directly, noting that Kaltura “leads the way when it comes to introducing conversational AI avatars into virtual events.” These avatars also generate first-party behavioral signals - what people ask, where they hesitate, and what moves them to act - that can feed directly back into marketing, sales, customer success, and enablement workflows.

“We have long believed that virtual events should feel like real conversations, not broadcasts people sit through,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura. “Our customers run some of the world’s largest and most complex event programs, and they expect those experiences to be as intuitive, personalized, and engaging as the best consumer applications. With agentic avatars, every attendee can now have a personal event concierge - helping them build curated agendas before the event, guiding them in real time during the event in their own language, and supporting highly personalized follow-up after it. That turns engagement into outcomes. When every attendee can get the right answer, resource, or connection in the moment, events become more than broadcasts or cost centers; they become intelligent revenue, learning, and engagement engines. That is where we believe the category is heading, and we intend to keep setting the pace.”

The recognition follows a year of platform expansion for Kaltura, including deeper investment in real-time conversational AI and content intelligence through the acquisitions of eSelf.ai and PathFactory, as well as a series of 2026 launches including the Avatar Video Production Studio, the Conversational Avatar SDK, avatar-powered roleplay for enterprise training, and the Agentic Revenue Engagement suite. Built for enterprise deployment, Kaltura is certified to ISO/IEC 42001, the international standard for AI management systems.

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To see Kaltura's Agentic Avatars, Events and Webinars, and the full agentic digital experience platform in action, request a demo or visit www.kaltura.com.

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About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.

