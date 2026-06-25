Data Presented on Two-Year Proximal Neck Dynamics from First-in-Human Study of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment

TEMPE, Ariz., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nectero Therapeutics announced today a first-in-human (FIH) multicenter study evaluated treatment of small- to medium-sized abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) with pentagalloylglucose (PGG) using its investigational Nectero EAST® System. The study met safety endpoints, and AAA growth rates were significantly lower than expected through two years post-treatment. At the 2026 Vascular Annual Meeting (VAM) held in Boston last week, the impact of PGG treatment on proximal neck dynamics was presented by Dr. Matthew Eagleton, Chief, Mass General Brigham Vascular and Endovascular Surgery.

The FIH study enrolled 46 patients with abdominal aortic aneurysms of a median maximum diameter of 4.3 cm. Patients were treated with a PGG drug solution delivered directly to the aneurysm wall through a dual-balloon catheter. Patient follow-up was completed with 44 patients through year 1 and 41 patients through year 2.

While the endpoints of the FIH study focused on patient safety, procedural success, and AAA growth dynamics, investigators also examined the morphology of the adjacent proximal neck tissue, including changes in diameter, length, angulation, and thrombus burden. The proximal neck is the most critical anatomical factor dictating whether a patient will qualify for minimally invasive Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) versus a higher risk open surgical repair.

Dr. Eagleton concluded, “The data show stable proximal neck diameters in the first 15 mm below the lowest main renal artery with angulation remaining stable and a slight reduction in proximal neck thrombus through two years. Maintaining proximal neck anatomy and future seal zone eligibility would allow these patients to retain access to less invasive endovascular repair should they eventually reach treatment thresholds. Patients will continue to be followed through three years.”

“We are seeing increased interest and engagement from the clinical community with the ongoing two-year data release from our first-in-human study,” commented Nectero Therapeutics CEO, Jack Springer. “These data demonstrate promising and substantial AAA growth rate reduction and suggest the clinical benefit of a locally delivered pharmacologic therapy for small-to-medium sized aneurysm stabilization may extend beyond reduced diameter growth.”

In addition to ongoing follow-up in the FIH study, the company is currently enrolling in a pivotal 400-patient randomized, controlled clinical trial evaluating the effect of PGG treatment versus standard-of-care surveillance of small- to medium-sized AAA.

About The Nectero EAST® System

The Nectero Endovascular Aneurysm Stabilization Treatment (Nectero EAST) System is an investigational, one-time endovascular treatment designed to slow or stabilize the growth of small- to medium-sized abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs). It delivers a pentagalloylglucose (PGG) drug solution directly into the aneurysmal wall via a dual-balloon catheter. PGG binds to elastin and collagen, reinforcing those structural proteins which may strengthen the aortic wall, hinder enzymatic degradation, slow the growth of aneurysms, and potentially reduce rupture risk. The procedure leaves no permanent implant behind and does not preclude future interventions if needed.

Small and medium-sized AAAs are typically asymptomatic but progressively weaken the aortic wall, creating a continuous risk of expansion and eventual rupture. In the U.S. there are ~250,000 new cases diagnosed per year. The annual rupture risk for these patients is between 0.5-5% per year, and AAA is in the top 10 causes of death for men over the age of 55. Currently, there are no approved therapies to halt the progression of this disease.

For more information, visit necterotherapeutics.com.

The Nectero EAST® System is an Investigational Drug/Device product. Limited by U.S. law to investigational use only. Not available for sale.

Contact

David Gutierrez

Dresner Corporate Services

(312) 780-7204

dgutierrez@dresnerco.com