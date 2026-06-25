Terra Balcanica Appoints DGWA as European Financial Markets Advisor

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB10; OTCQB:TEBAF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed DGWA GmbH (“DGWA”), a Frankfurt-based corporate advisory and capital markets firm, as its European financial markets advisor.

This strategic engagement aims to maximize the value of Terra Balcanica’s high-grade polymetallic portfolio and increase market recognition of the Company’s unique exposure to silver, antimony, zinc, gold and lead in one of Europe’s most historically productive metallogenic belts. DGWA will support the Company in significantly expanding its European profile among strategic investors, institutional funds, family offices and industry participants, and in growing awareness of Terra Balcanica’s rapidly advancing flagship Viogor Project.

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. is a polymetallic exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems within the Western Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in southeastern Europe. The Company holds 100% interest in the Viogor Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, a 49 km² land package situated adjacent to Mineco Ltd.’s operating Sase Mine in the prolific Srebrenica mining district. The Viogor Project offers exposure to one of southeast Europe’s most geologically compelling polymetallic prospects. Drill campaigns between 2022 and 2026 have confirmed high-grade silver-antimony mineralization, with an average grade of ca. 650 g/t Ag Eq. approximately 50 m below surface at Cumavici and 436 g/t Ag Eq. over 20 m at Brezani as well as the world’s 5th best 2024-2025 antimony intercept.

With antimony classified as a critical mineral by the European Union and the United States and Australia, Terra Balcanica is strategically positioned at the intersection of Europe’s critical mineral security agenda and one of its most prospective yet underexplored exploration frontiers.

Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, President & CEO of Terra Balcanica Resources, commented:

“Europe is where our story needs to be told. The Western Balkans sit within one of the world’s great metallogenic belts, yet the region remains significantly underexplored relative to its geological endowment. Our Phase III drill program delivered outstanding results at Viogor, and we are at a stage where broadening our European investor base is both timely and strategically important. DGWA’s deep network across the DACH region and European capital markets makes them the right partner to support that effort. We look forward to expanding our visibility and connecting with the investors who will help us unlock the full potential of this project.”

Mr. Stefan Müller, CEO of DGWA, noted:

“We are pleased to work with Terra Balcanica and support the company in the European financial markets. The Viogor Project represents a genuinely compelling critical minerals opportunity in a region of growing strategic importance to European industry. The project’s high-grade silver-antimony system, combined with an emerging large-volume gold target, places Terra Balcanica at a distinctive position in the European exploration landscape. At a time when supply chain resilience and critical mineral security are driving unprecedented institutional interest in junior explorers, we look forward to introducing the Company to our European investor network and supporting its growth across the DACH region and beyond.”

About DGWA GmbH

DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation ("Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH"), is a European Corporate Advisory based in Frankfurt, Germany. The management team has a 30-year track record in trading, investing, and analysing SMEs around the world. DGWA has been involved in over 250 IPOs, financings, bond issues, dual listings, and corporate finance transactions as well as corresponding road shows and awareness campaigns.

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a silver and antimony-focused polymetallic exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe. The Company has 100% interest in the Viogor Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. Terra owns a 48% stake in Terra North Resources Corp. and its Canadian assets that comprise a 100% optioned portfolio of uranium-prospective claims surrounding the world-renowned Athabasca basin. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

“Aleksandar Mišković”



Aleksandar Mišković

President and CEO



For the complete information on this news release, please contact Aleksandar Mišković at amiskovic@terrabresources.com , +1 (514) 796-7577, or visit www.terrabresources.com /en/news .

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the words “will”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, the terms and completion of the Private Placement, the anticipated Closing Date, the payment of finder’s fees and the use of proceeds for the Private Placement. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approval for the Private Placement; the state of the equity financing markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.