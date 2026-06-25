MUSSO Launches the AnyDesk D7: A Versatile, Foldable Home Office Workstation for the US

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its official launch on June 20, the MUSSO AnyDesk D7 foldable workstation is now available for purchase in the US. Designed to function as a highly adaptable home office workstation, the foldable standing desk provides a practical solution for remote work environments. Whether utilized as a primary desk in a study or a mobile workstation in a shared living space, the AnyDesk D7 offers a functional workspace that easily integrates into any home.

Engineered for Flexibility and Storage

At its core, the AnyDesk D7 is built for practical home office use. Its folding mechanism allows the entire desk structure to collapse into a remarkably thin profile. When not in use, the desk can be stored neatly behind a door, in a closet, or under a bed, clearing the floor space. Additionally, the D7 features a zero-assembly design. It arrives fully built and ready for immediate use, eliminating the need for complex tools or assembly instructions.

Multi-Configuration for Functional Workstations

The AnyDesk D7 is designed to serve multiple practical functions within a home office setup. Equipped with smooth-rolling omnidirectional wheels and fluid height adjustments ranging from 2’5” to 3’6” (75-108 cm), it easily transitions between different workstation configurations. It can function as an active standing desk for focused computer work, a lower-profile seated table for laptop use, or a mobile secondary workstation that can be moved between rooms. This adaptable design makes it a highly functional tool for standard home office requirements.

Residential Aesthetics and Colorways

Moving away from the bulky, sterile look of traditional office equipment, the AnyDesk D7 is designed to blend into residential environments. It is available in three soft, pastel tones—Green, White, and Bordeaux. Featuring curved edges and a tactile surface, the desk functions as a practical workstation that maintains a clean, pleasant aesthetic in any room.

Availability and Environmental Commitment

The AnyDesk D7 is available now at musso.co with 40% off. In alignment with MUSSO’s environmental commitments, the brand reached carbon neutrality by 2020 and implemented carbon-neutral shipping practices across its orders in 2024. Furthermore, MUSSO has set a target to reduce absolute emissions by 50% by 2030, in alignment with the Science-Based Targets initiative.

About MUSSO

MUSSO specializes in meticulously designed ergonomic furniture for home and office environments. Focusing on practical, functional minimalism, the company ensures its products are intuitive and built for everyday life. MUSSO sources premium, globally certified materials—including OEKO-TEX® certified mesh from Germany and SGS-certified pneumatic lifts from South Korea—and tests products to BIFMA standards for exceptional durability and safety.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao

Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

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