ZAGG Introduces Rugged Book Connect and Connect+ Keyboards for iPad (A16/10th Gen), Engineered for Demanding Work Environments

SALT LAKE CITY, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in premium device protection and mobile accessories, today announced the launch of the Rugged Book® Connect and Rugged Book Connect+, two powerful keyboards designed to boost productivity on Apple iPad (A16/10th Gen), even in the most demanding work environments. Ideal for education, enterprise, industrial, and healthcare settings, each keyboard combines rugged protection, reliable connectivity, and versatile functionality in a single iPad accessory keyboard.

The Rugged Book Connect and Rugged Book Connect+ feature USB-C Direct Connect, which removes the need for Bluetooth pairing. The keyboards connect directly to the iPad via USB-C, eliminating the need for separate charging while delivering a reliable, always-ready connection that simplifies device management and boosts productivity.

“Organizations need tools that are as dependable as the people who use them,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “With Rugged Book Connect and Rugged Book Connect+, we’ve created products that remove friction, from connectivity to durability, so users can stay focused, productive, and protected wherever work happens.”

Built for Tough Environments

Both models are designed to withstand everyday wear and tear with up to 6.6 feet (2 meters) of drop protection1 and are tough enough to survive dust, crumbs, and accidental drink spills2 making them ideal for classrooms, job sites, and high-traffic work environments. Interlocking keys powered by ZAGG’s KeyLock Technology ensure durability (keys won’t pop off!) and consistent, laptop-style typing, even under heavy use.

Both keyboards have also been rigorously tested for chemical durability. Each was exposed to a broad range of commonly used disinfectants and cleaning agents for extended periods, with no visible damage, deformation, or cracking observed, reinforcing their suitability for environments that require frequent cleaning.3

Additional features include:

Integrated trackpad for precise navigation and iPadOS gesture support

for precise navigation and iPadOS gesture support Detachable keyboard and built-in kickstand for flexible workflows

for flexible workflows Additional USB-C port for expanded connectivity

for expanded connectivity Asset tag window for easy device tracking in large deployments





Rugged Book Connect+: Enhanced Protection for Healthcare

The Rugged Book Connect+ builds on the core features of Rugged Book Connect, adding enhancements tailored for healthcare and other sensitive environments. It includes a fully enclosed case with an integrated screen protector and is designed for useability, cleanability, and durability requirements.3

Availability and Pricing

The ZAGG Rugged Book Connect (MSRP $149.99) and Rugged Book Connect+ (MSRP $159.99) are available today at ZAGG.com, Amazon.com, and select retail and B2B partners nationwide. Both products are compatible with iPad (A16/10th generation). Enterprise customers may purchase the keyboards through a ZAGG authorized reseller.

ZAGG backs its keyboards with an industry-leading manufacturer’s warranty and will replace or exchange the products for defects in materials and workmanship under normal use within two years from the date of purchase by the original purchaser.4

1Mil Std 810G 516.

2Tested by Guangdong Dongdian Testing Service Co., Ltd., an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory that adheres to international standards and certified with an IP57 rating for dust ingress and water immersion.

3Tested by Guangdong Dongdian Testing Service Co., Ltd., an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, for durability against a broad range of cleaning and disinfecting agents, including PDI Sani-Cloth Bleach Wipes, hydrogen peroxide, Oxivir TB Wipes, isopropyl alcohol, germicidal wipes, PDI AF3 Wipes, Virex solutions, glass cleaners, and other medical-grade disinfectants.

4Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

iPad and iPadOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. The Bluetooth word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator in screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 450 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com



Ampliphi Communications

Joshua Heath

801-413-8554

josh@ampliphicommunications.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63bd73c1-4e36-4b07-ab96-00a65bd3b451

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f94cde1-6680-4a99-8c47-9ee3d75c6399