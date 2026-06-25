Sharp Electronics of Canada Expands Technology Solutions Portfolio Through Partnership with SKADI Cyber Defense Corporation

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. has partnered with SKADI Cyber Defense Corporation to bring Canadian-developed cybersecurity solutions to Sharp customers nationwide.

The partnership represents another step in Sharp Canada's new Go-To-Market strategy to provide organizations with a comprehensive portfolio of workplace technologies through a single trusted partner. In addition to print solutions, Pro AV technologies, laptops, and consumer electronics, Sharp Canada will now offer cybersecurity capabilities designed to help businesses strengthen their security posture while simplifying technology management.

Through this partnership, Sharp Canada customers will gain access to Frostbow™, SKADI Cyber Defense Corporation's autonomous cybersecurity platform.

Carmine Cinerari, President and CEO, Sharp Electronics of Canada and Dynabook Canada, said, “The addition of cybersecurity solutions further strengthens Sharp Canada's commitment to delivering end-to-end workplace technology solutions that help organizations operate more efficiently, securely, and effectively.”

SKADI Cyber Defense Corporation is a Canadian-owned cybersecurity company headquartered in Bracebridge, Ontario. Its flagship platform, Frostbow™, is an autonomous cybersecurity solution built on proprietary ontological AI. Frostbow™ investigates and resolves security threats automatically without requiring a dedicated security team, operating continuously to detect, investigate, and respond to threats in seconds. The platform can work alongside existing security tools or function as a complete cybersecurity solution while keeping all client data within Canada.

Rachel Clark, CEO and Founder, SKADI Cyber Defense Corporation, said, “Most organizations cannot staff a security team that works around the clock, and they should not have to. Frostbow handles detection, investigation, and response autonomously. Our partnership with Sharp Canada puts that capability in front of Canadian businesses through a channel they already trust.”

About Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Sharp Electronics Corporation, is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for both consumers and businesses. Our consumer offerings include smart home and audio appliances, calculators, and other electronics designed to simplify and enrich everyday life. For businesses, we deliver comprehensive office solutions, from professional displays, interactive touchscreens, and Dynabook notebooks to multifunction printers and IT services that enhance productivity and collaboration. Committed to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. develops technologies and solutions that improve efficiency, support smarter workflows, and elevate experiences for all users. Explore more at sharp.ca and stay updated by following our LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Manali Jain

Manager, Brand & Marketing Communications

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.

M: 416-357-2914

E: jainm@sharpsec.com

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