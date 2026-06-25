Pigeon Glass Bottles Win “Bottle Product of the Year” In 2026 Baby Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Pigeon America Inc., the U.S. division of Pigeon, a baby care brand founded in Japan with 70 years of infant feeding research and innovation, is the recipient of the “Bottle Product of the Year” award for its line of Glass Bottles in the 6th annual awards program.

Pigeon’s baby bottles are crafted with care using only premium materials. The wide-neck bottles are thoughtfully designed to support babies who breastfeed, and to fit seamlessly into daily routine. In addition, each nipple is developed with optimal shape, softness, and flow to encourage a natural latch and smooth transitions between breast and bottle.

Pigeon’s Glass Bottles are made from premium borosilicate glass, known for exceptional heat resistance, durability, and clarity. They do not retain odors or stains over time and are easy to clean for everyday use. Designed to withstand safe sterilization, they are suited for at-home feeding.

Along with the bottles, Pigeon’s Wide-Neck Nipples are thoughtfully designed to support a baby's natural sucking motions and encourage a deep, comfortable latch. Made from ultra-soft silicone, the nipples mimic the breast to support a seamless transition between breast and bottle, while the built-in Air Ventilation System (AVS™) promotes smooth milk flow and helps reduce air intake. Available in five flow rates.

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over $202 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“Pigeon Baby Glass Bottles are thoughtfully designed, safe, simple, and dependable. The body of an infant is incredibly delicate. Even the slightest contact with an object can result in injury, even during feeding, a time where parents already often struggle due to the difficulty of babies maintaining a natural latch and consistent milk flow,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “With a wide range of feeding products, from preemie to toddler, Pigeon’s high-quality products support every stage of a baby's development. The high-quality glass bottles in particular support natural, comfortable feeding from day one. We’re thrilled to award Pigeon with ‘Bottle Product of the Year.’”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

Pigeon produces over 100 million nipples every year; each is inspected using the latest technology and certified by Pigeon quality experts.

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Pigeon

With over 340 million bottles sold worldwide between 2010 and 2023 and availability in 90 countries, Pigeon has earned the trust of families across the globe. This proven track record reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and care—delivering products that parents rely on every day.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Baby Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475