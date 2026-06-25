Ddrops Teething Drops Wins “Teething Relief Product of the Year” In 2026 Baby Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Ddrops® Teething Drops, from the Pediatrician Recommended Brand Ddrops®, has been awarded “Teething Relief Product of the Year” in their 6th annual awards program.

Ddrops® Teething drops are specifically designed to help ease teething discomfort with just one drop. Made with only three naturally sourced ingredients, including organic clove oil to help soothe tender gums, organic chamomile to promote relaxation and their clinically studied organic fractionated coconut oil.

Ddrops® formula contains no artificial additives or fillers found in traditional teething gels or tablets, as well as no preservatives, artificial flavors or colors. It is also free from benzocaine, belladonna and alcohol, and is completely drug-free.

Ddrops®’ EuroDdropper® technology allows one precise drop, ensuring accuracy with minimal effort. Parents can gently massage one drop directly onto the baby's gums or apply it to the tip of a teether for easy use. Reapply as needed every one to two hours, up to six times a day.

“We know how difficult it can be being a new parent. Navigating different supplements and trying to find solutions to ease a baby’s discomfort can feel overwhelming. So we set out to provide simpler, science-backed solutions with carefully selected ingredients, and importantly, without sugar, unnecessary chemicals and preservatives,” said the Marketing Manager at Ddrops Company. “Thank you for this acknowledgement from Baby Innovation. Our research and development will continue to focus on searching for high-quality ingredients, simplifying formulations, and rigorous testing to ensure purity and the highest standards we’re known for.”

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over $202 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“Ddrops’ product quickly relieves sore gums. Many teething solutions include large dissolvable tablets and sticky gels, making them inconvenient and not infant-friendly. In addition, many of these products contain vitamins, drugs, or even substances like belladonna,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “Ddrops® Teething Liquid Drops offer a natural, safe and soothe-and-smile blend providing the comforting power needed for little ones three months or older. We’re so pleased to award Ddrops® with ‘Teething Relief Product of the Year!’”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Ddrops

At Ddrops Company, we are dedicated to supporting health and wellness with the highest standard of safety, purity, quality. Ddrops Company was founded in response to a need for a simply better way to provide vitamin D. Our research and development are geared toward developing and marketing safe, effective and convenient supplements under the Ddrops® brand.

Our Commitment to Quality: Ddrops Company has high standards for all products. Ddrops® products are manufactured in government-licensed GMP facilities in Canada. Ddrops Company follows the good manufacturing standards common in the industry and takes steps beyond these high standards to ensure that our product is consistent and of the highest quality.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Baby Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475