CredFin, Inc. and Keystone Capital Advisors Announce Joint Venture to Help Small Business Owners Qualify for Capital

MIAMI, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CredFin, Inc., a business credit advisory and funding platform headquartered in Miami, Florida, today announced a joint venture with Keystone Capital Advisors, LLC, a business funding company based in Vero Beach, Florida.

The timing follows the Federal Reserve's 2026 Report on Employer Firms, which found that small business approval rates remain below pre-pandemic levels, and that applicants who sought financing through small banks were approved in full more often, at 57 percent, than those who applied through any other channel. CredFin and Keystone Capital Advisors built this joint venture to close that gap.

Business owners who want to see exactly where their own funding risk lies before they apply can download CredFin's free guide, “They Denied You. They Didn't Tell You Why.,” at Guide.CredFin.ai.

The partnership connects two parts of the funding process that most business owners experience separately: credit qualification and lender access. Under the joint venture, Keystone Capital Advisors will refer business owners seeking funding to CredFin for credit qualification through CredFin's Capital Qualified™ + Lender Match™ System. Once a business owner is Capital Qualified™, they gain access to Keystone Capital Advisors' funding programs alongside CredFin's broader lender network.

“Most business owners are declined because of their credit profile, not their business,” said Ray A. Smith, Founder and CEO of CredFin, Inc. “Keystone Capital Advisors has built a strong funding network. Pairing that network with a credit qualification process gives business owners a clear path to approval, instead of a guess.”

“We see business owners every day who have the revenue and the plan but not the credit profile lenders require,” said Ed O'Deven, CEO of Keystone Capital Advisors. “This partnership lets us send clients to CredFin to get qualified first, so when they come to us for funding, they are positioned to get approved.”

For business owners, the joint venture means a single, coordinated path: build and qualify the business credit profile first, then match to the right lender.

Leadership

Ray A. Smith is Founder and CEO of CredFin, Inc. He has more than 25 years of experience in financial services and fintech and leads CredFin's Capital Qualified™ + Lender Match™ System alongside CredFin's board, which includes original Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington.

Ed O'Deven is CEO of Keystone Capital Advisors. He brings more than 40 years of experience in sales, marketing, and finance to the partnership. Over his career, O'Deven has owned and operated several businesses, including a financial planning business, a real estate development company, and a bottled water and coffee distribution company, and has worked as a financial advisor, branch manager, and business broker.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "may," "expects," "positioned," "designed to," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. CredFin, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

DISCLAIMER

CredFin, Inc. is not a lender and does not make credit decisions. The company may, in certain circumstances, introduce business owners to independent third-party financing providers. All financing decisions, terms, and approvals are made solely by those independent providers and are subject to their own underwriting criteria. Participation in the workshop and use of CredFin, Inc.'s advisory services are voluntary and may not be suitable for all businesses. Outcomes vary based on individual business circumstances, creditworthiness, lender criteria, and market conditions, and there is no assurance that any business will obtain financing as a result of participation.

ABOUT CREDFIN, INC.

CredFin, Inc. is a business credit and funding advisory firm headquartered at 1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. The company provides educational resources and advisory services designed to help small business owners understand commercial credit data and prepare for potential financing opportunities. Founded by Ray A. Smith, CredFin integrates data from three business credit bureaus (Dun and Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business), the Secretary of State, IRS and various other public databases, to help clients identify areas of their business credit profile that may benefit from correction or improvement. CredFin, Inc. is not a lender and does not provide credit directly. It may introduce clients to independent third-party financing providers whose decisions are made subject to their own underwriting standards.

For more information, visit credfin.ai or the CredFin newsroom at credfin.ai/news.

About Keystone Capital Advisors

Keystone Capital Advisors, LLC is a business funding company based in Vero Beach, Florida, offering funding solutions for businesses at every stage, from startup to enterprise. Keystone Capital Advisors is led by CEO Ed O'Deven. More information is available at keystonecapitaladvisorsllc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

CredFin, Inc.

1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800

Miami, FL 33131

Email: success@credfin.ai

CredFin.ai | Workshop.CredFin.ai

