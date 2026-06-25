hyperexponential Powers Allianz Commercial's Global Pricing and Underwriting Transformation

London, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- hyperexponential (hx), the AI-native pricing and underwriting platform, has been deployed across Allianz Commercial's priority lines of business as part of a multi-year pricing and underwriting transformation.

Working with Allianz Commercial, hx has already delivered 13 pricing tools in just 13 weeks, strengthening pricing tool coverage across core lines of business. The accelerated build program demonstrates the speed and agility that modern, purpose-built pricing infrastructure can unlock for large-scale specialty insurers.

The global commercial insurance market is undergoing a generational shift toward integrated, data-driven underwriting infrastructure. hyperexponential already works with many of the world's leading commercial carriers and underwriting teams, and the Allianz Commercial program represents one of the most ambitious pricing transformation initiatives in the sector.

"Speed and precision in pricing are critical to our competitive position in this dynamic and truly international market. Partnering with hyperexponential has given us the platform and agility to take control of our pricing tools, iterate rapidly, and respond to customers and market conditions with confidence. Delivering 13 tools in 13 weeks demonstrates what's possible when you build on modern infrastructure designed for actuarial workflows," said Tim Pitt, Chief Pricing and Portfolio Officer at Allianz Commercial.

"This collaboration has demonstrated fast and effective delivery for our pricing transformation, an integral aspect of our broader strategies to materially improve the technologies and operations supporting our underwriting teams. By standardising the hx platform and embedding it into our commercial infrastructure, we're creating a scalable foundation that empowers our teams to move faster while maintaining the governance and control standards our business requires," said Jon-Paul Jones, Chief Operating Officer at Allianz Commercial.

"Allianz Commercial has set an incredibly ambitious agenda for pricing and underwriting transformation, and the pace at which their teams have turned that vision into reality speaks for itself. We're committed to supporting that momentum as they scale across their global operations," said Amrit Santhirasenan, CEO and co-founder of hyperexponential.

About hyperexponential

hyperexponential provides the leading pricing and underwriting platform for the global commercial P&C insurance market, powering AI-assisted decisions from triage, to pricing, to portfolio optimization. Trusted by carriers processing over $60 billion GWP (gross written premium) annually, and backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Battery Ventures, the hx platform enables insurers, reinsurers, and MGAs to reduce time-to-quote, iterate on rating models faster, improve loss ratios and write a more profitable book. For more information, visit hyperexponential.com.

About Allianz Commercial

Allianz Commercial is the center of expertise and global line of Allianz Group for insuring mid-sized businesses, large enterprises and specialist risks. Among our customers are the world’s largest consumer brands, financial institutions and industry players, the global aviation and shipping industry as well as family-owned and medium enterprises which are the backbone of the economy. We also cover unique risks such as offshore wind parks, infrastructure projects or film productions. Powered by the employees, and network of the world’s #1 insurance brand, we work together to help our customers prepare for what’s ahead: They trust us in providing a wide range of traditional and alternative risk transfer solutions, outstanding risk consulting and Multinational services as well as seamless claims handling. Allianz Commercial brings together the large corporate insurance business of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) and the commercial insurance business of national Allianz Property & Casualty entities serving mid-sized companies. We are present in over 200 countries and territories either through our own teams or the Allianz Group network and partners. In 2025, the integrated business of Allianz Commercial generated around €17.3 billion in gross premium globally. https://commercial.allianz.com/

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