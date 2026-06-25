Copyright Capital Enters US Market with $150M Fund, Deploying Capital Through Creator Reps and Operators

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyright Capital, a capital partner for creator businesses, today announced its entry into the US market, deploying its latest fund ($150M) through the agents, reps, and operators who run creator businesses.

Key Facts

Copyright Capital, a capital partner for creator businesses, is entering the US market and deploying its latest fund of $150 million.

The firm underwrites against a creator's full revenue base, including platform revenue, brand deal receivables, multi-platform income, and project-based work, not AdSense alone.

Since 2022, Copyright Capital has funded more than 200 creators across Europe, the UK, Canada, and emerging markets, with advances typically ranging from $500,000 to $5 million.

Deals carry no equity and no control. The firm takes risk alongside the creator, and repayment timing flexes to the business when a quarter underperforms.

The firm enters through an operator-first strategy, building capital relationships at the roster level with the agents, reps, and operators who run creator businesses.

US operations are based in Los Angeles, led by Jeff Olson, SVP US Market, with Sam White on partnerships. Jack Ojalvo is Co-Founder and CEO.





The announcement reflects a deliberate bet on how the creator economy's capital needs are evolving. Creator businesses at scale are no longer single-platform operations: they earn across video, brand deals, podcasts, newsletters, courses, products and more. The products that dominated the market were tied to advances against a specific revenue stream like AdSense. Copyright Capital is built for today’s creator businesses with asset value across multi-revenue streams.

The firm enters the US market through an operator-first strategy. For agents, reps, operators, and the COOs running the businesses behind top-tier talent, Copyright Capital brings a capital relationship built at the roster level, not deal by deal and a strategic capital partner to the table.

"We invest by underwriting against everything a creator earns: platform revenue, brand deals, and project income, and we take risk alongside the creator. A bank cares about the rate; we care about building the business long term."

Jack Ojalvo, Co-Founder and CEO, Copyright Capital

A Different Structure

Where most capital firms in the creator economy underwrite against YouTube and AdSense revenue alone, Copyright Capital underwrites against everything a creator earns, including brand deals, multi-platform income, and project-based work.

Copyright Capital enters the US with an established track record. Since 2022, the firm has funded more than hundreds of creators across Europe, the UK, Canada, and emerging markets, with individual advances ranging from $500,000 to $5 million. Flexibility is the point: the structure fits the creator's business, rather than forcing the business to fit the capital.

Flexible Capital Solutions

Flexibility is the firm's core advantage. Rather than forcing a creator into a fixed product, Copyright Capital structures each deal around how the business actually earns: production advances against the full revenue stream, back catalog acquisitions, minority channel participation, milestone-based capital releases, and custom terms across the full spectrum of revenue-share investment. Every structure is tailored to the profile and preferences of the creator.

There is no equity. No control. And the firm takes risk alongside the creator: when a quarter underperforms, the repayment timeline adjusts to the business rather than holding a fixed obligation against it.

The Operator Strategy

Copyright Capital's US market entry centers on the rep firms and management companies that run creator businesses: the agents, reps, and operators who are the strategic architects behind top-tier talent. Rather than evaluating deals one at a time, the firm builds a capital relationship at the roster level, working alongside operators to understand the business first and find where capital opportunities actually sit, including brand deal receivables, back-catalog value, and multi-platform income that has not yet been structured for capital access.

To lead the US build, Copyright Capital has assembled a team with credentials on both sides of the creator economy. Sam White brings more than 15 years of industry experience, including creator monetization work across WME, an ad sales MCN at Comcast Spectacor, and MrBeast partnerships via The Creator Foundry. Jeff Olson launched and scaled the global revenue teams at Jellysmack, growing the creator program past $150M in annual revenue with 1,000+ creator partners including MrBeast and PewDiePie.

"I'm passionate about building real infrastructure for creators, and the reps and operators who are their true partners. Brokering brand deals alone isn't enough anymore. The durable wins come from building real creator businesses, and that is where we partner directly with reps and operators, bringing the capital, the strategy, and the resources to use it well."

Jeff Olson, SVP US Market, Copyright Capital

About Copyright Capital

Copyright Capital is the capital partner for creator businesses, providing capital structured around how creators actually earn: platform revenue, brand deal receivables, multi-platform income, and project-based work. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Geneva, the firm has funded more than 200 creators across Europe, the UK, Canada, and emerging markets, with a team of professionals spanning investments, legal, finance, and regional coverage. Copyright Capital's leadership team brings experience across global investment banking, creator platform operations, and media finance. The firm is now deploying its latest fund ($150M) into the US market, with operations in Los Angeles.

www.copyrightcapital.com

Media Contact

Jeff Olson

SVP US Market, Copyright Capital

jeffolson@copyrightcapital.com