Thurgood Marshall College Fund releases inaugural national report on HBCU AI readiness

Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) has released “Ready to Scale, Poised to Lead: Assessing AI Readiness at Our Nation’s HBCUs,” a seminal new report from TMCF’s Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center, produced in partnership with Tyton Partners. The report offers one of the most comprehensive early assessments of how historically Black colleges and universities are adopting, governing and preparing for artificial intelligence across institutional life.

Released during National STEM Week activities in Washington, D.C., the report arrives at a critical moment for the nation’s technology economy. As artificial intelligence reshapes workforce expectations, research infrastructure, national competitiveness and the future of higher education, the findings make clear that HBCUs are not standing on the sidelines of the AI revolution. They are already engaged, already innovating and ready to scale.

Drawing on responses from leaders across HBCUs, historically Black community and technical colleges, and predominantly Black institutions, the report finds that 75% of surveyed institutional leaders report frequent daily or weekly AI use, surpassing national peer benchmarks. At the same time, the report identifies urgent structural gaps that must be addressed if HBCUs are to move from promising early adoption to durable, institution-wide AI transformation.

Those gaps include the need for stronger AI infrastructure, clearer governance and policy frameworks, faculty development, curriculum innovation and measurable AI literacy outcomes for students. The report finds that while only 21% of surveyed institutions currently measure AI literacy as a student learning outcome, 81% expect to do so within three years, underscoring the urgent need for investment, coordination, and implementation support.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer a future consideration. It is a present reality shaping every sector of American life,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of TMCF, said. “This report makes clear that HBCUs are ready. If America is serious about winning the future of AI, it must invest in the institutions that have always produced talent, innovation and leadership for the nation.”

The report reframes the national conversation about HBCUs and technology. “Ready to Scale, Poised to Lead” documents a quiet revolution already underway across the HBCU sector. It shows that HBCU leaders are using AI, exploring its applications and envisioning its potential to support institutional missions.

The Payne Center and Tyton Partners call for a national effort to help HBCUs move from AI interest to AI infrastructure, from isolated innovation to institutional transformation, and from experimentation to measurable student and workforce outcomes.

“This is not simply a report about technology. It is a report about American competitiveness, educational success and institutional advancement,” Dr. M.C. Brown, executive director of the Payne Center, said. “HBCUs have long done more with less, producing a disproportionate share of the nation’s Black engineers, scientists, doctors, lawyers, military officers, entrepreneurs, educators, and public servants. In the age of AI, the question is whether the nation will once again ask HBCUs to carry national progress without national investment, or whether we will seize this moment as an institutional preparedness opportunity – an IPO for America’s future.”

The report’s release also aligns with TMCF’s broader work to strengthen the technology talent pipeline across HBCUs. Through the Advancing HBCU Tech Talent Initiative , TMCF has partnered with CodePath to support curriculum innovation, faculty engagement, workforce readiness and emerging technology learning pathways across HBCU campuses. A recent example can be seen at Howard University, where faculty leaders partnered with CodePath to launch a transformative applied AI course designed to connect AI literacy, responsible use, software development and portfolio-ready student work.

Together, the report and TMCF’s ongoing programmatic efforts point to a broader national strategy: research must inform action, and action must build capacity.

“As an education-focused advisory firm, Tyton Partners is committed to helping institutions and systems move from insight to execution,” Gates Bryant of Tyton Partners said. “This study shows that HBCUs have the leadership, motivation and mission alignment necessary to lead in AI. The next step is building the infrastructure, governance, partnerships and investment models that allow that leadership to scale across institutions and across the country.”

The report offers five recommendations for federal, state, philanthropic, private-sector and higher education stakeholders:

Make AI a strategic priority — by ensuring every HBCU designates an AI strategy lead and establishes board-level accountability for AI strategy. Close the infrastructure gap — through coordinated federal, philanthropic and private-sector investment. Build the AI literacy pipeline — through baseline assessments, faculty development and standardized curriculum frameworks. Replace detection with development — by shifting from punitive AI surveillance toward competency-based assessment and skill building. Activate the full ecosystem — by positioning the Payne Center as a national coordination hub for HBCU AI readiness, research, convening and policy engagement.

“HBCUs are not simply preparing students to participate in the future of artificial intelligence,” Brown said. “They are helping shape how that future is built. This report is a call to invest in that leadership now.”

“Ready to Scale, Poised to Lead: Assessing AI Readiness at Our Nation’s HBCUs” is available at tmcfpayne.org/publications.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit tmcf.org.

About the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center

The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund advances rigorous, evidence-based research that addresses systemic challenges, informs policy solutions, strengthens institutional capacity, and improves outcomes for students and communities facing barriers to opportunity. The Center’s work is rooted in the legacy of HBCUs and committed to translating research into meaningful action.

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is an education-focused advisory firm that provides strategy consulting and investment banking services across the global knowledge sector. The firm works with leadership teams to develop actionable insights, strengthen competitive positioning, and facilitate execution that advances organizations and the broader education sector.