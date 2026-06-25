ZOIA Healthcare and Meta Healthcare Announce Exclusive U.S. Partnership to Expand Access to Ready-to-Use Nutrition Solutions for Individuals with Maple Syrup Urine Disease

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOIA Healthcare, Inc. (ZOIA), a leading provider of medical foods and low-protein nutrition solutions for individuals with inherited metabolic disorders, today announced an exclusive partnership with Meta Healthcare Ltd. to introduce its ready-to-use (RTU) liquid valine and isoleucine oral solutions to the U.S. market and expand access for individuals living with Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD).

Through this partnership, ZOIA Healthcare and its affiliates, Pentec Health, Inc. and ZOIA Pharma LLC, have been granted exclusive U.S. distribution, fulfillment, and patient access rights for Meta Healthcare's innovative RTU valine and isoleucine medical foods. The agreement marks the first U.S. availability of these specialized nutritional products and expands access for individuals living with MSUD through ZOIA's comprehensive patient access, fulfillment, reimbursement, and support services.

In addition to serving as the exclusive U.S. distribution partner, ZOIA and its affiliates provide a comprehensive patient access and fulfillment solution designed to support healthcare providers, patients, caregivers, and payers throughout the treatment journey. Services include order intake and processing, insurance eligibility and benefits verification, fulfillment triage, third-party coverage advocacy, order fulfillment coordination, prescriber follow-up, ongoing patient and prescriber support, product inquiry management, appeals assistance, and sample and bridging program management.

The sample and bridging program is designed to facilitate timely product access for eligible patients and healthcare providers, helping to maintain continuity of care while reimbursement and coverage pathways are being established. By combining specialized distribution capabilities with personalized patient support services, ZOIA helps simplify access to innovative nutritional therapies and reduce barriers to treatment for individuals living with MSUD.

MSUD is a rare inherited metabolic disorder that requires lifelong dietary management and careful monitoring of branched-chain amino acids. Patients often require supplemental valine and isoleucine as part of their treatment plan to support metabolic stability and overall health. Traditional powdered supplements can present challenges related to insurance access, preparation, administration, and adherence.

A recent UK observational study evaluating the RTU formulations in pediatric patients with classical MSUD found that the products were well tolerated, highly accepted by patients and caregivers, and associated with improved palatability and adherence. All participants requested to remain on the RTU formulations following the study. The study also demonstrated reductions in plasma leucine levels during treatment and decreased supplemental valine and isoleucine dosing requirements.

“We are excited to partner with Meta Healthcare to bring these innovative nutritional products to the U.S. market and expand access for the MSUD community," said Matt Deans, Chief Executive Officer of Pentec Health, Inc. "By combining exclusive distribution rights with our comprehensive patient access and fulfillment capabilities, we can help patients, families, and healthcare providers access the support and products they need more efficiently."

Chris Wagstaff, Chief Executive Officer of Meta Healthcare, said, "Our collaboration with ZOIA Healthcare reflects a shared commitment to the MSUD community, and we are focused on developing innovative formulations that help reduce treatment burden for patients, families, and healthcare providers."

The partnership reflects both organizations' shared commitment to advancing care for individuals with rare metabolic disorders through innovation, patient-centered support, and improved access to specialized nutrition therapies.

For more information, visit www.valineisoleucine.com.

About ZOIA Healthcare

ZOIA Healthcare, Inc., a Pentec Company, is dedicated to improving health outcomes for patients living with rare metabolic and nutritional conditions. Through personalized solutions, public health collaboration, and compassionate service, ZOIA delivers life-sustaining medical foods and low-protein nutrition products to support patients and their families nationwide. For additional information, please visit ZOIAHealthcare.org.

About Meta Healthcare

Meta Healthcare Ltd. is a UK-based healthcare company dedicated to the development and commercialization of specialized solutions for patients living with rare inherited metabolic disorders. Our focus is on simplifying complex therapies and enhancing the day-to-day treatment experience for both patients and their caregivers.