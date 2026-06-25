NIMA and RA Capital Launch First-of-Its-Kind Workplace Pilot to Support Employees with Celiac Disease

New benefit program provides NIMA’s portable gluten sensors at no cost to help employees and their families navigate gluten-free living with greater confidence.

BOSTON, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIMA Partners, Inc., today announced a new workplace pilot with RA Capital Management, making RA Capital the first employer to fully subsidize NIMA’s portable gluten testing technology. Beginning July 1, all eligible RA Capital employees and covered family members with celiac disease or medically necessary gluten-free diets will be able to access NIMA devices and test capsules at no cost.

The pilot builds on RA Capital’s 2025 investment in NIMA Partners, which helped reestablish manufacturing, bring NIMA’s gluten testing technology back to market, and support the next-generation sensor launched earlier this year.

“At RA Capital, we invest in health innovation because we believe better tools can improve people’s lives,” said Kady O’Grady, Chief People Officer at RA Capital. “That belief starts with our own team. By fully subsidizing NIMA, we are giving employees and their families a practical way to navigate meals more safely and confidently, whether at work, while traveling, or at home. This benefit is about helping people feel included, supported, and able to live and work at their best.”

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder in which eating gluten triggers an immune response that attacks and damages the small intestine. It affects an estimated 3 million people in the U.S . and is linked to over 200 symptoms, from classic digestive distress to chronic fatigue and cognitive "brain fog." With a strict gluten-free diet as the only treatment, managing the disease can affect quality of life, mental health, work attendance, and productivity. It can also place a daily burden on caregivers who help plan meals, check labels, and prevent cross-contamination to keep loved ones safe.

Built to help alleviate these challenges, NIMA is a portable gluten sensor that lets people test food on the go in real-world settings. Users place a pea-sized sample into the pocket-sized device and receive a smiley face or gluten symbol in about three minutes, helping them make more informed decisions and feel more confident about the safety of the food in front of them.

For many professionals, the technology addresses an overlooked workplace need. While celiac disease is recognized under the Americans with Disabilities Act, it often remains an invisible challenge in workplace environments, where the physical risks of accidental gluten exposure can be compounded by the emotional toll of navigating catered meetings, client dinners and business travel. Accidental gluten exposure can cause symptoms that last for days, affecting focus, energy and attendance. By giving employees and families a tool that helps reduce uncertainty around food, RA Capital is supporting well-being, workplace participation and people’s ability to show up fully.



“RA Capital is incredibly forward-looking in recognizing that food safety can be an important part of employee well-being,” said Aly Moore, Head of Business Development at NIMA Partners. “This pilot marks an important step in bringing NIMA into the employer benefits market and building a model for more personalized, practical support for employees and families. We are deeply grateful to RA Capital for championing this new approach and becoming the first employer to fully subsidize this meaningful benefit.”

For HR and benefits leaders interested in learning how to support their workforce with inclusive, food-safety benefits, please visit NIMAnow.com or contact amoore@nimanow.com to learn more about the employer program.

About RA Capital Management

Founded in 2004, RA Capital Management is a multi-stage investment manager dedicated to evidence-based investing in public and private healthcare, life sciences, and planetary health companies. RA Capital creates and funds innovative companies, from private seed rounds to public follow-on financings, allowing management teams to drive value creation from inception through commercialization and beyond. RA Capital's knowledge engine is guided by TechAtlas, its science-first internal research division. Raven, RA Capital's healthcare incubator, offers entrepreneurs and innovators a comprehensive business-building platform for biomedical innovation. RA Capital has over 200 employees and $14 billion in assets under management. Learn more at www.racap.com .

About NIMA Partners, Inc.

NIMA Partners, Inc., is dedicated to helping people with celiac disease and gluten intolerance feel safer, more confident, and included around food. The company develops smart, consumer-friendly food testing technology designed to make everyday eating safer, simpler, and more inclusive. With a commitment to scientific rigor and user-centered design, NIMA Partners is reinventing what it means to navigate a gluten-free life. For more information, visit NIMAnow.com or contact us at info@nimanow.com.