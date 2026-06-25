BioRestorative Therapies Announces Completion of BRTX-100 Phase 2 Manufacturing, Highlighting Integrated Regenerative Biologics Platform

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative,” “BRTX,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:BRTX), a late-stage clinical regenerative medicine company focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, today announced the successful completion of manufacturing for its BRTX-100 Phase 2 clinical trial, marking a key milestone in the development of its lead cell therapy candidate and underscoring the strength of the Company’s vertically integrated regenerative medicine platform.

Manufacturing of the BRTX-100 clinical supply was completed in the Company’s cGMP ISO-7 certified facility, supporting ongoing clinical development for the treatment of chronic lumbar disc disease.

“This milestone reflects more than operational execution — it highlights the strategic advantage of our integrated manufacturing and biologics platform,” said Lance Alstodt, Chief Executive Officer of BioRestorative. “We have built internal capabilities spanning cell sourcing, processing, formulation, and manufacturing, allowing us to control quality, consistency, and scalability across both our therapeutic and commercial programs.”

BioRestorative’s platform leverages a common biological foundation across multiple applications, including:

BRTX-100 , a clinical-stage cell therapy targeting structural disc repair

, a clinical-stage cell therapy targeting structural disc repair BioCosmeceuticals, a commercial regenerative biologics platform utilizing secretome-derived components such as exosomes, growth factors, and cytokines





This shared infrastructure enables the Company to translate its cell-based technologies into both therapeutic candidates and commercially available biologic products.

“Our ability to control the full manufacturing lifecycle — from cell processing through final formulation — is a key differentiator,” said Suranga Suraweera, Director of Quality & Compliance. “This ensures traceability, reproducibility, and high biological integrity across all of our products, whether for clinical use or commercial applications.”

The Company believes this approach provides several strategic advantages:

Consistent, high-quality biologic production across multiple product formats

across multiple product formats Scalable manufacturing infrastructure supporting both clinical development and commercialization

supporting both clinical development and commercialization Proprietary process and formulation expertise , contributing to product differentiation and potential intellectual property protection

, contributing to product differentiation and potential intellectual property protection Dual-path value creation, combining near-term commercial opportunities with long-term clinical development





Completion of manufacturing positions BRTX-100 for continued clinical execution, while reinforcing the Company’s broader strategy of advancing regenerative biologics across both therapeutic and aesthetic markets. It also contributes to reduced manufacturing-related expense, translating into improved operating costs and margin.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative ( www.biorestorative.com ) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we also operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform:

Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC ™ ): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Investigational New Drug (“IND”) clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain



): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Investigational New Drug (“IND”) clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain Metabolic Program (ThermoStem ® ): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss



): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial products are formulated and manufactured in our cGMP, ISO-7 certified clean room facility. Each product features a cell-based secretome enriched with exosomes, proteins, growth factors, peptides, and other carefully selected active ingredients. This proprietary biologic portfolio has been thoughtfully engineered to support skin health and longevity while addressing visible signs of aging and enhancing overall cosmetic performance. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via IND-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering FDA approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:

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investors@biorestorative.com