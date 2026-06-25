Seegnal to Deploy its Medication Safety Platform Across Nazareth Hospital EMMS, Expanding its Israeli Hospital Footprint

CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) (“Seegnal” or the “Company”), a developer of innovative healthcare technology focused on mitigating medication risks, today announced that its Israeli operating subsidiary, Seegnal eHealth Ltd., has signed an agreement (the “Agreement”) to deploy Seegnal’s clinical decision support platform across Nazareth Hospital EMMS (“Nazareth Hospital” or the “Hospital”), one of the oldest hospitals in northern Israel that has served the Galilee for more than 160 years.

Under the Agreement, Seegnal’s platform will be integrated directly into Nazareth Hospital’s clinical workflows, supporting approximately 424 members of the medical team, including approximately 188 physicians and 236 nurses, as part of routine, day-to-day prescribing. The Agreement, dated June 18, 2026, provides for an initial five-year term, with an option to extend, and for recurring subscription fees payable to Seegnal over the term.

“Nazareth Hospital has stood at the heart of healthcare in the Galilee for more than 160 years, and we are honored to equip its clinicians with the same patient-specific medication safety standard now used by approximately 15,000 clinicians across Israeli hospitals and HMOs,”1 said Elad Bibi-Aviv, Chief Executive Officer of Seegnal. “Bringing Seegnal to a leading regional trauma center and teaching hospital is a meaningful step in our continued expansion across the Israeli healthcare system, and reflects our focus on delivering clinical and economic value at the point of care.”

Founded in 1861 by the Edinburgh Medical Missionary Society (EMMS) and operated today by The Nazareth Trust, Nazareth Hospital is one of the oldest hospitals in the region and the largest in Nazareth. It serves as the district general hospital and main trauma center for Nazareth and the surrounding towns and villages, a catchment area of approximately 570,000 people, and is a teaching hospital affiliated with Bar-Ilan University, training the next generation of physicians and nurses in northern Israel. With this Agreement, Nazareth Hospital becomes the latest Israeli healthcare organization to deploy Seegnal’s platform.

Adverse drug events are a leading cause of patient harm, with roughly one in twenty patients affected by preventable medication-related harm globally.2 Seegnal’s SaaS-based platform integrates patient-specific data at the point of care, including current medications, laboratory results, renal function, diagnoses, age, and allergies, to deliver more precise, context-aware alerts that go well beyond traditional drug-to-drug interaction checks. The platform has been evaluated in prior peer-reviewed studies conducted at other institutions. In a peer-reviewed study at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Seegnal produced 94% fewer inpatient alerts than a conventional system, with 99% specificity.3 In a separate peer-reviewed controlled trial at Leumit Health Services, Seegnal was associated with 5.6% fewer hospitalizations and a roughly 1.5% reduction in total medications dispensed, with physicians resolving 42% of the severe drug-safety risks the platform identified.4 These results were observed in other care settings and are not necessarily indicative of the outcomes that may be achieved at Nazareth Hospital.

About Nazareth Hospital EMMS

Founded in 1861 and operated by The Nazareth Trust, Nazareth Hospital EMMS is one of the oldest hospitals in the region and the largest in Nazareth. It serves as the district general hospital and principal trauma center for Nazareth and the surrounding communities, a catchment area of approximately 570,000 people, and is a teaching hospital affiliated with Bar-Ilan University. For more than 160 years, the Hospital has combined a long charitable heritage with modern acute, surgical, and emergency care for one of the region’s most diverse populations.

About Seegnal

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) is an innovative healthcare technology company dedicated to reducing medication-related harm where care begins. The Company’s SaaS-based clinical decision support platform is designed to help clinicians prescribe with greater precision by integrating patient-specific data at the point of care, including medications, laboratory results, renal function, allergies, age, and other relevant risk factors. By delivering more targeted, context-aware medication alerts within existing clinical workflows, Seegnal aims to reduce alert fatigue, support safer prescribing, and advance a more personalized standard of patient care. Seegnal’s technology is deployed across healthcare settings and is used by approximately 15,000 clinicians in daily practice. For additional Company information, please visit https://www.seegnal.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Elad Bibi-Aviv

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (929) 248 4652

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

seegnal@arxhq.com

This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the deployment of Seegnal’s clinical decision support platform at Nazareth Hospital EMMS; the anticipated scope, timing, and benefits of the deployment, including the number of clinicians supported and the integration of the platform into the Hospital’s clinical workflows; the initial five-year term of the Agreement and the potential exercise of the extension option; the anticipated clinical and economic benefits of the platform; and the Company’s commercial-expansion strategy across the Israeli healthcare system. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the deployment may be delayed, modified, suspended, or terminated; technical, integration, data-availability, clinician-participation, regulatory, and privacy-related conditions may not be satisfied or maintained; the platform may not produce the clinical, operational, or economic outcomes contemplated; the Agreement may not be extended beyond its initial term; and the Company’s broader commercial expansion may proceed more slowly than anticipated, or not at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







1 Active clinician count based on the Company’s internal client data, as disclosed in its Investor Presentation dated May 2026.

2 World Health Organization. Global burden of preventable medication-related harm in health care: a systematic review. Geneva: WHO; 2024. Available at: https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/376203/9789240088887-eng.pdf

3 Shah SN, et al. Comparison of Medication Alerts from Two Commercial Applications in the USA. Drug Saf. 2021;44(6):661-668. doi:10.1007/s40264-021-01048-0.

4 Kahan NR, Waitman D-A, Berkovitch M, et al. Large-Scale, Community-Based Trial of a Personalized Drug-Related Problem Rectification System. Am J Pharm Benefits. 2017;9(2):41-46.



