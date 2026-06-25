Conexeu Sciences Opens Vancouver R&D Facility to Advance Regenerative Tissue Platform

RENO, Nev., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) (“Conexeu” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing tissue regeneration, announced the opening of its new research and development facility at adMare BioInnovations' M4 Innovation Centre in Vancouver, Canada, a purpose-built hub for leading life sciences companies.

Conexeu commemorated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 23, to celebrate the opening and the next phase of the Company’s growth.

Conexeu is among the first companies operating within the 30,000-square-foot adMare M4 Innovation Centre, to support life sciences organizations. The facility provides early-stage and scaling companies with specialized laboratory infrastructure, shared scientific resources, and a collaborative environment.

“This facility represents an important achievement for Conexeu and our mission to advance breakthrough regenerative tissue technologies,” said Conexeu Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Claudia Chavez-Munoz. “We're proud to be part of a growing life sciences ecosystem. Our work here will strengthen our research and development capabilities as we advance our research programs with the potential to improve outcomes for patients across tissue regeneration, wound care, and breast reconstruction.”

The new laboratory will serve as the center of Conexeu's ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Work at the facility will include the advancement of the Company's proprietary CXU™ regenerative tissue platform and B.R.E.A.S.T.™, a novel 3D-bioprinted breast matrix designed to help the body regenerate natural tissue following mastectomy.

About Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Building a new class of regenerative tissue therapies.

Conexeu Sciences is a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Our patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXU™, is built on a single structural principle: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets.

About CXU™

CXU™ is designed to restore soft tissue lost through injury, aging, and GLP-1-associated tissue related weight loss. The Company's lead device candidate, Ten-Minute Tissue™, is a unique thermosensitive extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and designed to transition to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. In preclinical studies, Ten-Minute Tissue™ has demonstrated enhanced healing dynamics, organized scaffold formation, and a favorable (low) inflammatory profile, collectively supporting cell migration, proliferation and differentiation, with tissue integration and new tissue formation.

The platform is grounded in more than a decade of university preclinical research and protected by issued patents across the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, with patent pending in Canada. Conexeu holds all rights, title, and interest in the platform IP, with no royalty or licensing obligations and full freedom to expand across new indications and markets.

Conexeu is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body contouring (encompassing GLP-1 driven skin laxity), with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review.

Conexeu is led by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in biomaterials, regenerative medicine, and medical device commercialization and development.

About adMare BioInnovations

As Canada’s life sciences company creation engine, we develop and help scale a pipeline of globally competitive life sciences companies. Through early-stage capital, scientific and drug development expertise, turnkey lab and office facilities, and focused talent and leadership development programs, we fill critical gaps to de-risk and accelerate innovation, create value, and anchor growth—helping to improve patient lives and achieve the vision of a national life sciences industry that fully leverages Canada’s scientific research excellence.

Media Contact

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CNXU@Gateway-grp.com

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Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the early-stage, preclinical nature of the Company's device candidates, including B.R.E.A.S.T.™ and Ten Minute Tissue™, and the inherent uncertainty of preclinical and clinical development, including the possibility that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical outcomes; risks associated with the Company's planned 510(k) submission, including the possibility that the submission may not be completed within the anticipated first-quarter 2027 timeframe or at all; the risk that the FDA may not accept the 510(k) submission as filed, may request additional information, data, or testing, or may determine that the device is not substantially equivalent to the identified predicate device; the risk that marketing clearance for the CXU™ wound-care device may not be obtained, may be delayed, or may be subject to conditions or limitations that affect the Company's commercial plans; changes in FDA regulatory policy, guidance, or review standards applicable to 510(k) submissions or the Company's identified predicate devices; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the company to develop and commercialize its products; the ability of the Company to raise capital to complete its plans and fund its operations; the commercial viability of the contemplated processing plant; the continued availability of key leadership personnel; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the advanced wound care market, medical aesthetics market and tissue engineering and reconstruction; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

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