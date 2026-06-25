Cell-based Assays Market Worth USD 46.87 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cell-based Assays Market Size was valued at USD 20.13 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 46.87 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.36% during 2026–2035, according to SNS Insider. Factors such as growing application of cell-based screening technologies in drug discovery process, increasing investments in biologics and precision medicine, increasing adoption of 3D cell cultures, and growing demand for predictive toxicity testing have fueled the market growth of Cell-based Assays Market.





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Cell-based Assays Market Growth Driven by Drug Discovery, 3D Cell Culture, and High-Throughput Screening

The increasing use of cell-based assays throughout the drug discovery and development process is emerging as one of the most significant growth drivers for the market. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly shifting from traditional biochemical assays toward functional cellular models that offer greater physiological relevance and predictive accuracy. Cell-based assays provide valuable insights into target engagement, cellular signaling pathways, drug efficacy, toxicity, and mechanism of action, enabling more informed decision-making during early-stage development.

Simultaneously, advancements in three-dimensional cell culture systems, organoids, and organ-on-chip technologies are transforming preclinical research capabilities. These next-generation platforms better replicate human disease biology and improve the predictive validity of drug response studies. The integration of artificial intelligence-powered imaging and automated laboratory workflows is further enhancing assay throughput, reproducibility, and data interpretation, creating significant opportunities across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research sectors.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

BD Biosciences (Becton Dickinson)

Promega Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Sartorius AG

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

Revvity Inc. (PerkinElmer)

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

R&D Systems (Bio-Techne)

Abcam plc (Danaher)

Nikon Corporation (BioImaging)

Molecular Devices LLC

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Olympus Corporation (EVIDENT)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Products & Services

The Assay Kits segment dominated the Cell-based Assays Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 38.55% of total market revenue attributed to the widespread adoption of ready-to-use and pre-validated assay solutions that simplify workflow management globally. The Reagents segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to surging utilization of advanced cell models, stem cell research applications, gene editing technologies, and three-dimensional culture systems worldwide.

By Application

The Drug Discovery segment held the largest market share in 2025 owing to extensive utilization of cell-based assays across target identification, lead optimization, efficacy testing, mechanistic studies, and safety assessment globally. The Basic Research segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to surging government funding for life sciences research globally.

By End-Use

The Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies segment accounted for the largest share of the Cell-based Assays Market in 2025 due to increasing drug discovery programs and growing investments in biologics, cell therapies, and precision medicine globally. The Contract Research Organizations (CROs) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing category during the forecast period owing to the increasing outsourcing of drug discovery globally.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global Cell-based Assays Market in 2025. The region benefits from strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D investment, extensive academic research infrastructure, favorable regulatory support for alternative testing methods, and the presence of major industry participants including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, BD Biosciences, Promega Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

The U.S. Cell-based Assays Market was valued at USD 3.44 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.31 Billion by 2035, owing to significant NIH funding, non-animal testing techniques being increasingly adopted and greater investments in the R&D of drugs.

The Europe Cell-based Assays Market is expected to expand from USD 5.62 Billion in 2025 to USD 12.49 Billion by 2035, driven by increasing biologics research, implementation of alternative testing technologies, and rising demand for advanced cellular models across drug development programs.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. Rapid expansion of pharmaceutical R&D activities, increasing CRO investments, growing biotechnology industries, and rising government support for biomedical research across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are driving substantial market growth.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Molecular Devices partnered with Automata’s LINQ platform to expand AI-ready laboratory automation capabilities, improving scalability and efficiency across cell-based assay workflows.

Molecular Devices partnered with Automata’s LINQ platform to expand AI-ready laboratory automation capabilities, improving scalability and efficiency across cell-based assay workflows. 2025: Revvity launched Phenologic.AI™ software, enabling advanced AI-powered cellular imaging and phenotypic screening for next-generation drug discovery applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CELL-BASED DRUG DISCOVERY & SCREENING ANALYSIS – helps you understand adoption trends across target validation, high-throughput screening, toxicity assessment, and pharmaceutical R&D applications.

– helps you understand adoption trends across target validation, high-throughput screening, toxicity assessment, and pharmaceutical R&D applications. 3D CELL CULTURE & ORGANOID TECHNOLOGY TRACKER – helps you evaluate advancements in organoids, spheroids, organ-on-chip platforms, and physiologically relevant disease models.

– helps you evaluate advancements in organoids, spheroids, organ-on-chip platforms, and physiologically relevant disease models. AI-POWERED HIGH-CONTENT SCREENING INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities associated with automated imaging, phenotypic screening, machine learning integration, and large-scale cellular analytics.

– helps you identify opportunities associated with automated imaging, phenotypic screening, machine learning integration, and large-scale cellular analytics. CRISPR & GENE-EDITING APPLICATION ASSESSMENT – helps you assess emerging opportunities in genetic engineering, target validation, functional genomics, and precision medicine research.

– helps you assess emerging opportunities in genetic engineering, target validation, functional genomics, and precision medicine research. LABORATORY AUTOMATION & WORKFLOW OPTIMIZATION BENCHMARKS – helps you uncover investment trends in robotic systems, assay automation, high-throughput platforms, and productivity enhancement technologies.

– helps you uncover investment trends in robotic systems, assay automation, high-throughput platforms, and productivity enhancement technologies. FUTURE CELLULAR RESEARCH & PERSONALIZED MEDICINE OUTLOOK – helps you gauge developments in patient-derived models, regenerative medicine, advanced therapeutics, and next-generation cell-based assay innovations through 2035.

Cell-based Assays Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 20.13 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 46.87 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.36% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Products & Services (Reagents, Assay Kits, Microplates, Probes & Labels, Instruments & Software, Cell Lines)

• By Application (Basic Research, Drug Discovery, Other Applications)

• By End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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