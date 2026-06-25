Presidio and National Hockey League Renew Multiyear North American Partnership

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global digital services and AI solution provider and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear renewal of their North American partnership. The renewal builds on three years of collaboration to modernize the technology behind key League operations.

Presidio will remain an Official Technology Innovation Partner of the NHL and continue to help enhance the League’s technological infrastructure, integrating data, designing, and creating applications to support the broadcast of more than 1,300 games annually, and leveraging managed services to support day-to-day operations. This also includes the NHL Draft Application, which will be used at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Buffalo, and has been used at NHL Drafts since 2023.

The application transitioned the NHL Draft onto a new platform, which utilizes a hybrid-cloud environment where all information is centralized, synced, and integrated across various facets of the NHL, including Operations, Clubs, Communications, Central Scouting, and Central Registry. Intuitive and extensible, the application enhances the NHL Draft process, including securing, accessing, and transmitting vital data such as Player information, submitting Player picks, announcing Player selections, trades, and more. The application also integrates NHL Draft information with NHL Central Registry and NHL Central Scouting beyond Draft day. The application enhances the NHL’s ability to:

Quickly scale and respond to inputs from multiple sources in real-time.

Optimize workflow and efficiency for every NHL Draft Application user.

Improve NHL Draft security and confidentiality.

“In just three years, Presidio and the NHL have turned a shared vision for technology innovation into three major solutions that support some of the League’s most critical operations: the NHL Draft Application, the Virtual Technology Operations Center, and the NHL Watch Comms App,” said Bob Cagnazzi, Chief Executive Officer, Presidio. “This renewal is a reflection of the trust we’ve built together and the opportunity ahead to continue modernizing the technology foundation that supports the League, Officials, broadcasters, and fans.”

“Presidio is a core partner in the NHL's technology transformation helping us modernize our infrastructure, advance our AI capabilities, and deliver smarter experiences for our teams and fans,” said Peter DelGiacco, NHL Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer. “We're building something genuinely differentiated here, and this extended partnership reflects the confidence we have in what we're creating together.”

As part of the partnership, Presidio worked with the NHL to design and operate the Virtual Technology Operations Center (VTOC) – a centralized, cloud-based control system that integrates dozens of production workflows and venue feeds into one unified interface, supporting live game production across the entire NHL season. With VTOC, the NHL can:



Deliver thousands of uninterrupted live broadcasts to fans globally.



Scale broadcast operations efficiently using cloud infrastructure.



Enable real-time visibility and decision-making for production teams.

Presidio also helped the League create the NHL Watch Comms App, which impacts the game in real-time. Developed by Presidio in partnership with the NHL and Apple, this custom Apple Watch application gives on-ice NHL Officials a critical tool – allowing them to receive real-time, haptic notifications for critical information without ever taking their eyes off the play. By syncing with NHL arena game clocks, the NHL Watch Comms App delivers timely alerts for:

Period countdowns, including custom haptics at 10, 3, 2, and 1 seconds.



Penalty box expiration timing to prevent collisions between a Player and an on-ice NHL Official.



Remaining time on the game and penalty clocks.

Today, the app is used by 95% of on-ice NHL Officials, underscoring its role as a trusted tool for in-game updates.

The NHL Draft returns to Buffalo, N.Y., for the first time in a decade with the Buffalo Sabres set to host the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft from Friday, June 26 (Round 1: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) to Saturday, June 27 (Rounds 2-7: 11 a.m. ET on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet) at KeyBank Center.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and NHL Draft name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © 2026 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

About Presidio

Presidio is a global digital services and AI solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization. Highly skilled teams of engineers and solutions architects with deep expertise across cloud, security, networking, and modern data center infrastructure help customers acquire, deploy, and operate technology that delivers impactful business outcomes. Presidio is a trusted strategic advisor with a flexible full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support and staffing services to help execute, secure, operationalize and maintain technology solutions. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with Players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - League, team and Player accounts combined - across Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 250 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in nearly 200 countries and territories (listed here) via NHL.TV on DAZN.

Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to Player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to Players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s social impact platform, NHL Unites, reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. For more information, visit NHL.com

Contacts:

Presidio

Presidio@pancomm.com

Brad Klein

NHL Communications

bklein@nhl.com