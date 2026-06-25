Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Celebrates First-Ever Coast-to-Coast Grand Opening Celebrations with Ribbon Cuttings on Consecutive Days

DURANGO, Colo., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF), America's Chocolatier® since 1981, is proud to announce a historic coast-to-coast grand opening celebration as the company welcomes two new franchise locations on opposite coasts of the United States.

For the first time in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's 45-year history, the brand will celebrate coast-to-coast grand openings with official ribbon cuttings taking place on consecutive days. The milestone reflects the continued momentum of the brand's growth, franchise development efforts, and expanding presence across the United States.

The celebrations will take place at:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory – Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Jersey Shore Premium Outlets

Friday, June 26, 2026

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting | 10:00 a.m. ET

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory – Palladio, California

Palladio at Broadstone, Folsom

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting | 10:00 a.m. PT

Beginning Friday, both locations will participate in a weekend-long Golden Ticket Grand Opening Celebration featuring special offers, product sampling, and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's Golden Ticket Weekend Giveaway. Guests are encouraged to follow the stores on Instagram for event details, grand opening specials, and information on how they can win a Golden Ticket prize package.

Instagram:

Tinton Falls: @RMCFShore

Palladio: @RMCF.palladio

"We are thrilled to celebrate this historic coast-to-coast milestone and welcome two outstanding new locations to the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory family," said Jeff Geygan, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. "These openings demonstrate the strength of our brand, the passion of our franchise partners, and the continued momentum we are seeing across our system. We are excited to introduce more guests to the handcrafted products, premium ingredients, and memorable experiences that have defined Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory for more than 40 years."

David Semer, owner of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's Long Branch location, is expanding his footprint in New Jersey with the opening of his second Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory store in Tinton Falls.

"I just want people to enjoy our great chocolates," said Semer. "My goal with our expansion in New Jersey is to bring back that fun, 'kid in a candy store' feeling for everyone who walks through our doors. There is something special about seeing a guest's face light up when they discover a favorite treat, and we are excited to create those moments for families throughout the Jersey Shore community."

Jessica Feuerbach, owner of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's Old Sacramento location, is continuing her growth with the brand through the opening of the new Palladio store in Folsom.

"Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has always been about more than chocolate," said Feuerbach. "It's about creating moments of joy and connection. We are thrilled to bring the brand to Palladio and introduce more families to the handcrafted products, traditions, and experiences that make Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory so special. We look forward to becoming part of the Folsom community and creating Rocky Mountain Moments℠ for years to come."

The openings represent another important step in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's national expansion strategy and showcase the growing interest from existing franchisees investing in the future of the brand.

The back-to-back openings reflect Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's continued investment in growth, innovation, and franchise development. Over the past year, the company has introduced a refreshed brand identity, updated store designs, enhanced digital capabilities, and new product innovations while expanding development efforts.

Guests visiting either location can expect the sights, sounds, and aromas that have made Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory a destination for chocolate lovers nationwide. From freshly dipped caramel apples and gourmet chocolates to handcrafted fudge and specialty confections, each store is designed to create memorable Rocky Mountain Moments℠ through an immersive, five-senses experience.

Members of the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory corporate team will be on-site to support both celebrations and welcome guests to the newest additions to the brand's growing network of locations.

"This weekend represents more than two store openings," added Geygan. "It reflects the momentum we are building across the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory system and the confidence our franchisees have in the future of the brand. We are honored to celebrate this milestone with David, Jessica, and the communities they serve."

This historic weekend represents more than the opening of two new stores. It reflects the continued growth of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, the passion of its franchise partners, and the brand's commitment to creating memorable Rocky Mountain Moments℠ for guests across the country.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchisor of premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier®, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2026. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated benefits of the company’s omnichannel strategy, expected rollout timing, incremental revenue opportunities, franchise growth, and shareholder value creation. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

RMCF@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact



Raymond Barrett

Director of Marketing

(305) 801-5641

rbarrett@rmcf.net