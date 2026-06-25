Domtar Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report: Advancing Our Sustainability Journey

FORT MILL, S.C., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domtar, a leading North American manufacturer of diversified forest products, today released its 2025 sustainability report entitled Advancing Our Sustainability Journey. The report reflects Domtar’s second year of disclosure as a unified company and demonstrates the progress the company has made in advancing its sustainability journey.

“This report shows how much we’ve achieved since we launched our 2030 Sustainability Strategy in May 2025,” said Sabrina de Branco, Global Chief Sustainability Officer. “In a relatively short period of time, we have made meaningful progress in strengthening governance, aligning key policies and processes, clarifying responsibilities and advancing initiatives that are now taking shape across the organization.

2025 key achievements highlighted in the report include:

Improving Our CDP Scores: Domtar’s CDP scores reflect our first disclosure as an integrated company for climate change, water security and forests. In 2025, we built on the practices of our legacy organizations to submit one unified CDP disclosure, and we’re proud to share our CDP scores improved in every category.

Domtar’s CDP scores reflect our first disclosure as an integrated company for climate change, water security and forests. In 2025, we built on the practices of our legacy organizations to submit one unified CDP disclosure, and we’re proud to share our CDP scores improved in every category. Aligning Key Policies and Processes: Following the launch of our 2030 Sustainability Strategy, established new corporate Environmental, Health & Safety, Global Indigenous Relations policies. These policies, written by employees across the company, reinforce the unified approach set out in the strategy.

Following the launch of our 2030 Sustainability Strategy, established new corporate Environmental, Health & Safety, Global Indigenous Relations policies. These policies, written by employees across the company, reinforce the unified approach set out in the strategy. Advancing Water Reductions: Domtar continues to prioritize water-related investments, in particular through our Paper & Packaging business unit’s water reduction capex fund. The program is helping position Domtar’s paper and packaging mills to achieve a 20% reduction in water-use intensity by 2030, relative to 2020 levels.

Domtar continues to prioritize water-related investments, in particular through our Paper & Packaging business unit’s water reduction capex fund. The program is helping position Domtar’s paper and packaging mills to achieve a 20% reduction in water-use intensity by 2030, relative to 2020 levels. Scope 3 Emissions Consolidation: The consolidated Scope 3 emissions inventory for Domtar builds upon the annual Scope 3 reporting of Domtar's legacy companies. We plan to publish our 2025 Scope 3 emissions inventory in our next CDP Report, due in September 2026

The consolidated Scope 3 emissions inventory for Domtar builds upon the annual Scope 3 reporting of Domtar's legacy companies. We plan to publish our 2025 Scope 3 emissions inventory in our next CDP Report, due in September 2026 Partnering with Indigenous Nations: In British Columbia, Domtar and the Tla’amin Nation signed the historic tisk w at land agreement, a meaningful demonstration of our commitment to values-based engagement with Indigenous Peoples.

In British Columbia, Domtar and the Tla’amin Nation signed the historic tisk at land agreement, a meaningful demonstration of our commitment to values-based engagement with Indigenous Peoples. Launching our External Sustainability Advisory Committee: Composed of external experts with diverse backgrounds in academia, business, Indigenous relations and international environmental and development organizations, the ESAC brings an objective, external perspective on emerging trends, best practices and potential risks and opportunities.

Read Domtar’s 2025 sustainability report, Advancing Our Sustainability Journey, on its website.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of more than 13,000 employees in more than 60 locations across North America. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company has an annual production capacity of 6.8 million metric tons of pulp, paper, packaging and tissue, and about 2.6 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Investor Jackson Wijaya is the beneficial owner of Domtar.

Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering high-quality, cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is dedicated to sustainability and committed to turning responsibly sourced wood fiber into everyday essential products. For more information, visit www.domtar.com.

Media Contact:

Seth Kursman

Vice President, U.S. Public Affairs and Global External Communications

514-826-5040

seth.kursman@domtar.com

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