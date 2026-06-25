DeepView® System Highlighted at the 2026 British Burn Association Annual Conference

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today reflected on its successful participation at the British Burn Association (BBA) Annual Conference, held on June 17th – 19th at the Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham, England.

The Company’s DeepView® System was on display and was the subject of multiple podium and poster presentations during the conference, highlighting its contributions to advancing burn care through advanced diagnostic analysis across the globe. The presentation from Dr. Jeffrey Carter regarding the use of multispectral imaging with artificial intelligence for burn wounds received first prize at the BBA conference. The Company’s innovative, first-of-its-kind burn wound assessment technology was granted De Novo Classification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2026 and received its initial UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) authorization in the United Kingdom in February 2024.

Key Presentations at the BBA Annual Conference:

Results from the Training & Validation Studies: Multi-Spectral Imaging with Artificial Intelligence for Burn Wounds – Dr. Jeffrey Carter, Louisiana State University Health Science Center, which was awarded 1 st Prize by the BBA.

Prize by the BBA. Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Multispectral Imaging for Burn Wound Assessment: A Multi-Centre UK Evaluation update – Mr. Shreyas Supparamaniam, Pinderfields General Hospital, Wakefield, UK.

The role of DeepView imaging in burn surgery decision-making: a patient centred mixed-methods service evaluation – Dr Zoe Gotts, Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Artificial-intelligence enhanced multispectral imaging for burn wound assessment: pilot evaluation of complex anatomical sites – Mr. Poh Hong Tan, Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK.

Usability of an Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Multispectral Imaging Tool for Burn Assessment: A Retrospective Heuristic Evaluation – Hajar Abdulla, Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK.





Among the key presentations, Mr. Shreyas Supparamaniam, Plastic Surgery Research Registrar at the Pinderfields General Hospital based in Wakefield, UK shared his experience with the DeepView System. His presentation highlighted the real-world impact of the DeepView System in aiding physicians in the management of thermal burn wounds.

“Our positive experience supports that DeepView has the potential to transform burn care. The device provides an immediate and objective assessment of a wound’s healing potential, enabling us to make more informed treatment decisions. We are excited about this diagnostic innovation and believe in its potential to improve patient care,” said Mr. Supparamaniam.

Dr. Jeffrey Carter added, “It is a tremendous honor to receive First Prize at the BBA Conference for my presentation highlighting clinical outcomes associated with the use of the DeepView System. The meeting also featured compelling real-world evidence from researchers in the United Kingdom that further validated the technology’s performance. The growing body of evidence supporting DeepView underscores its potential to enhance burn assessment and decision-making worldwide.”

The British Burn Association Conference is a premier event that brings together leading clinicians, researchers, and innovators in burn care. The Company’s participation and presence in multiple sessions reinforces its prominent role in driving advancements in the field and supporting healthcare professionals in delivering better outcomes for burn patients.

J. Michael DiMaio, M.D., Chairman of the Board of Spectral AI, expressed pride in the Company’s role at the conference in which he attended, “We’re grateful to see our Company featured so prominently at the British Burn Association Conference year after year. The positive feedback we receive from physicians continues to fuel our mission to revolutionize burn care.”

About the DeepView System

Spectral AI's DeepView System is a non-invasive, predictive medical device which combines multispectral imaging with a proprietary AI algorithm to assess the healing potential of areas within the burn wounds. The DeepView System provides physicians with an immediate, data-driven assessment of whether areas within burn wounds are unlikely to heal within 21 days and may require significant medical intervention, enabling earlier and more informed treatment decisions. The image acquisition takes 0.2 seconds, and all image processing and AI model classification takes approximately 20 to 25 seconds. The DeepView System is trained and tested against a proprietary and clinically validated database of over 340 billion pixels of burn wound image data.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView System. The DeepView System is a predictive diagnostic device that offers physicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal to exceed the current standard of care, the DeepView System provides fast and accurate treatment insights to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Spectral AI has been named to TIME’s list of World’s Top HealthTech companies 2025. For more information about the DeepView System, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Investors:

The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

Devin.Sullivan@theequitygroup.com

Conor Rodriguez

Associate

Conor.Rodriguez@theequitygroup.com

