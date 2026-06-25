Papa Joins CMS GUIDE Model to Transform Dementia Care at Home

MIAMI, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa, the category-defining innovator and national leader in in-home support, today announced partnerships with Tembo Health and AVVACare as an Approved Partner Organization within the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model. Through these partnerships, eligible Medicare beneficiaries living with dementia and the families who care for them gain access to in-home support and respite at no out-of-pocket cost as part of their GUIDE program benefits.

Caring for someone with dementia is one of the most demanding tasks a family can take on. Nearly 12 million family members and other unpaid caregivers provided an estimated 19.2 billion hours of care to people with dementia in 2024 alone, and those numbers are steadily rising.

As a respite partner within Tembo Health’s and AVVACare’s GUIDE Model programs, Papa’s national network of Papa Pals spend meaningful time at home with members to give their family caregivers a much-needed break and a helping hand. During their visits, Papa Pals build trusted relationships and may help around the house, provide transportation, and document observations about members’ everyday needs and home environment. Tembo Health's and AVVACare's care teams use those on-the-ground insights to connect program participants to additional covered resources.

“Dementia care doesn’t end at the clinic. It continues around the clock at home, often carried by family members, who are doing everything they can with very little support,” said Dr. Anurag Gupta, Founder and CEO of Tembo Health, a leading provider of virtual dementia care management. “Papa brings something that clinical services simply can’t—a compassionate, consistent presence that gives families space to breathe—allowing us to provide comprehensive support to both members and their families.”

"We see the toll that dementia places on both the individuals living with it, as well as their caregivers. They tell us every day how overwhelming this journey can be and how much difference a few hours of support makes in their ability to keep caring for their loved one," said Dr. Vinay Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of AVVACare. "Adding Papa to our network helps us give caregivers a real break and someone they can trust."

The GUIDE Model is an eight-year CMS initiative to test the impact of providing comprehensive services and support for people with dementia and their caregivers. The program delivers personalized care plans, improved care coordination, and specialized resources tailored to the unique needs of people living with dementia. By prioritizing caregiver education, skills training, and access to respite services, the GUIDE Model aims to enhance quality of life, delay the need for long-term facility-based care, and help families keep their loved ones safely in their homes and communities longer.

“Papa was founded because my family lived this exact experience: We needed support for my grandfather, who had dementia, and my grandmother, who had dedicated herself to caring for him, and we wanted that support to feel like family, not another doctor,” said Andrew Parker, Founder and CEO of Papa. “I started Papa to make sure no family has to navigate that journey alone and to redefine how the world ages through human connection. Our partnerships with Tembo Health and AVVACare allow us to further that commitment and our mission to age better, together.”

About Tembo Health

Tembo Health is a leading nationwide provider of comprehensive clinical care for people living with dementia. The company offers a range of services, including diagnostic evaluations, medication management, care coordination, dementia-specific therapies, and 24/7 virtual emergency care. Tembo Health is committed to providing compassionate and evidence-based care that empowers patients and their families. Learn more at www.tembo.health .

About AVVACare

AVVACare is a premier full-service GUIDE solution provider dedicated to transforming dementia care through high-touch, comprehensive care navigation. Built on a foundation of empathy and cultural humility, AVVACare delivers personalized support tailored to the needs of individuals living with dementia and their family caregivers. By seamlessly integrating expert clinicians and trusted respite partners like Papa, AVVACare drives superior clinical and financial outcomes. According to recent CMS data, AVVACare's collaborative approach reduces emergency room visits and hospitalizations by 16% to 30% compared to its GUIDE program peers. Learn more at www.AVVACare.com .