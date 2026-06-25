Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) Advancing Innovative, First-in-Class, Patented MS Therapy

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via BioMedWire — Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) today announces its placement in an editorial published by BioMedWire (BMW), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “The Quest to Repair What Multiple Sclerosis Takes Away,” please visit: https://ibn.fm/PJ7yw

Multiple sclerosis (“MS”) gradually strips people of command over their own bodies, advancing steadily with no available cure. More than 2.9 million people across the globe are currently living with the disease. But even with generations of scientific study and research, every approved treatment still falls short of one essential objective: bringing the disease to a complete stop. Existing therapies can slow its advance, but none can halt it outright. That shortfall translates into a future of mounting disability for millions of MS sufferers.

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. is determined working to change that outcome. The company is developing Lucid-MS, a patented, first-in-class drug candidate that approaches the disease from an entirely different angle by directly targeting the myelin sheath that MS destroys; the potential treatment is now preparing to move into phase 2 clinical trials.

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc., Quantum is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum invented UNBUZZD(TM) and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (“Unbuzzd”) (formerly Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum retains ownership of 19.84% (as of March 31, 2026) of Unbuzzd at www.unbuzzd.com. The agreement with Unbuzzd also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd(TM) until payments to Quantum total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.QuantumBioPharma.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QNTM are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/QNTM

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