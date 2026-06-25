FREELANDER 8 First Edition and Three Exclusive Paint Finishes Unveiled at Aranya Theatre Festival

ARANYA, China, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER has officially unveiled the FREELANDER 8 First Edition at Aranya — a destination featured on TIME’s 2024 list of the World’s Greatest Places. The showcase also marked the global public premiere of three exclusive paint finishes, opening a new chapter in the brand’s global expansion.

As the Comprehensive Strategic Partner of the Aranya Theatre Festival, FREELANDER chose the coastal destination for its unique mix of natural scenery, iconic architecture, performing arts and vibrant community culture. The setting aligns closely with the brand’s direction of delivering premium, intelligent all-terrain mobility that blends into diverse lifestyles.

Throughout the event, the FREELANDER 8 First Edition gained extensive exposure across a full suite of online and offline touchpoints in Aranya, drawing strong interest from industry media, visiting tourists and local community residents alike. In addition to the exclusive badging and premium craftsmanship, these three special paint finishes for the First Edition feature distinctive design inspirations and coating techniques.

Dancing Silver (Satin)

Dancing Silver in Satin finish combines a premium appearance with advanced protective technologies. The coating utilizes PPG CeramiClear® nano-ceramic 2K satin clear coat technology, incorporating nano-ceramic particles to form a dense protective film that delivers exceptional abrasion resistance, scratches resistance and superior hardness.

The finish is engineered to resist oxidation and discoloration while maintaining consistent appearance over time. The highly reflective aluminium flakes generate a distinctive metallic glow, while red-violet interference pearlescent pigments create subtle violet reflections through light-wave interference. Together, these materials allow the body panels to reveal increasingly refined layers of depth and texture under different lighting conditions.





Image 1: Dancing Silver in Satin finish

Lucent Lime (Satin)

As an exclusive paint finish to the First Edition, Lucent Lime in Satin finish is drawn from the 570-nanometer wavelength, the spectrum range where the human eye reaches peak sensitivity to yellow tones. The colour avoids gold's heavy richness and orange's bold intensity, creating a vivid and highly recognizable visual presence with spontaneous vibrancy.

The coating utilizes nano-scale pigment particles and advanced resin dispersion technology to achieve exceptional colour clarity and purity. The highly-reflective aluminium flakes are incorporated to reduce diffuse reflection and enhance metallic brilliance. As light moves across the body surface, the finish creates dynamic reflections that emphasize the vehicle's strong proportions and distinctive design language.





Image 2: Lucent Lime in Satin finish

Immersive Purple

Inspired by the final glow of twilight above distant horizons, Immersive Purple combines sophisticated colour engineering with visual depth. More than flat single purple shade, it balances calm poise and bold vibrancy, delivering dimensionality and emotional resonance to FREELANDER 8 amid shifting light.

The paint finish blends blue, white and red crystal pearlescent pigments, producing subtle colour transitions when viewed from different angles. Carefully selected encapsulated mica flakes help preserve coating transparency and surface clarity, while the highly-reflective aluminium flakes amplify colour shift effects.





Image 3: Immersive Purple in Gloss finish

Together, the three exclusive paint finishes demonstrate FREELANDER's commitment to integrating advanced material science, precision manufacturing and premium craftsmanship into every aspect of product development. Each finish has been engineered not only for visual distinction, but also for durability, performance and long-term quality.

The unveiling of the FREELANDER 8 First Edition and its three exclusive paint finishes marks another important milestone in the brand's development. Built around the brand's core pillars of British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom, the FREELANDER 8 represents a new expression of premium intelligent all-terrain mobility, highlighting how technology, craftsmanship and design can come together to create distinctive experiences for global users.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand co-developed by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. JLR leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global top-tier supply chain capabilities. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including over 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

FREELANDER has outlined a clear global roadmap: entering over 90 countries and establishing more than 1,100 touchpoints within five years, with the Middle East as its first strategic stop.

Vincent CHEN

freelander.international@mychery.com

https://www.cheryinternational.com/

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