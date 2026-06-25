Nominations Now Open for Itron’s Eighth Annual Innovator Award

Award Recognizes Customers Delivering Innovative Solutions with Itron Technology

Global call for 2026 Itron Innovator Award submissions

Program spotlights Itron customers using Itron’s partner program to solve energy and water challenges

Recipient to be recognized at Itron Inspire 2026 in Houston, Texas; Entries accepted through Aug. 17, 2026





LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, is accepting nominations for its eighth annual Itron Innovator Award.

The award recognizes an Itron utility or city customer that has leveraged Itron’s partner enablement program to deliver an innovative solution that improves resource efficiency, enhances safety or strengthens community outcomes.

The winner will be announced at Itron Inspire, Itron’s premier customer-focused event, taking place Oct. 16-21, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis Houston in Houston, Texas. Nominations are open through Aug. 17, 2026.

To submit a nomination or learn more about eligibility criteria, visit www.itron.com/itron-innovator-award.

Eligible nominations must demonstrate a customer solution that is piloting, deployed or delivering measurable results and integrates with Itron technology such as networks, back-office software or distributed intelligence solutions.

“Our customers continue to challenge us and lead the way in developing new approaches to modern infrastructure challenges,” said Christina Haslund, head of partner management at Itron. “Through our partner ecosystem, we’re enabling utilities and cities to create scalable solutions that deliver meaningful outcomes for their communities.”

The Itron Innovator Award highlights how customers are using Itron’s partner ecosystem to address evolving energy, water and smart city challenges. The 2025 winner was recognized for its leadership and innovation in leveraging Itron’s partner enablement program to enhance grid reliability and deliver measurable improvements in resilience, efficiency and customer experience.

Itron’s partner enablement program brings together an ecosystem of technologies, partners and tools to help customers accelerate innovation and deploy integrated solutions that address operational and community needs.

A list of past award winners along with submission details can be found on the award landing page.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

Itron® the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron Inc. in the United States and other countries and region. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.