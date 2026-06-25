Primech Holdings Secures Approximately US$2.67 Million in New Hospitality and Residential Facility Services Contracts

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) ("Primech" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven facility services provider serving public and private sectors across Singapore, today announced that its subsidiary, Primech A & P Pte. Ltd., has been awarded six new facility services contracts valued at approximately S$3.46 million (US$2.67 million) in aggregate, with contract terms ranging from one to three years.

The awards span Singapore's premium hospitality and residential property segments, comprising a landmark luxury hotel, a serviced apartment property and four residential condominium developments located across multiple districts in Singapore. Together, the contracts reinforce Primech's growing presence in Singapore's high-standard private property market.

Deepening Primech's Hospitality and Residential Portfolio

The six newly awarded contracts represent a broad cross-section of Singapore's private property landscape and further strengthen Primech's presence across the hospitality and residential sectors. Among the awards is a two-year engagement covering public area cleaning at a luxury hotel, where maintaining exceptional presentation standards across lobbies, event spaces and shared amenity areas is integral to the guest experience.

Complementing this flagship engagement, Primech has secured a cleaning services contract at a serviced apartment property, as well as four residential condominium developments located across multiple districts in Singapore. Together, these appointments reflect the Company's ability to support diverse property types that demand consistent service quality, operational reliability and attention to detail.

Strengthening Private Sector Positioning

At approximately US$2.67 million in aggregate, this batch of awards underscores the breadth of Primech's operational capabilities across Singapore's hospitality and residential property sectors. Hotels and premium condominiums require facility service providers to maintain exacting standards with minimal disruption to residents and guests, a capability that Primech has built through years of deployment across complex, high-footfall properties.

The mix of contract durations, from one to three years, provides layered near-term revenue visibility, while the geographic spread across central and suburban Singapore reflects the Company's ability to deploy and manage cleaning operations efficiently across the island.

Management Commentary

"These contract wins reflect sustained demand for professional, high-standard facility services across Singapore's hospitality and residential property sectors," said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. "Hotels and premium condominiums operate in environments where cleanliness and presentation are directly tied to guest and resident satisfaction, and our track record in delivering consistent quality at scale continues to position us as the partner of choice for property operators across these segments."

"We remain focused on operational excellence and disciplined growth as we continue to build a diversified, resilient contract base that serves both the public and private sectors of Singapore's property market.”

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facility services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations

Primech Holdings Limited

ir@primechholdings.com

www.primechholdings.com