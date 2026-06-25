Nexera Technologies: Subsidiary Fort Technology Aims for Strategic Collaboration with Logia USA to Fuel the Future of Data Centers

Proposed Investment and collaboration, as contemplated by a letter of intent, aims to evaluate the feasibility of providing critical power infrastructure with advanced fuel maintenance solutions to an estimated $300 billion market of data centers in 2026

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexera Technologies Ltd (“Nexera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NEXR, NEXRW), a data-driven company operating on the Amazon Marketplace expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Fort Technology Inc. (TSXV: FORT) (NASDAQ: FRTT) (“Fort”), has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) for a proposed strategic investment and collaboration with Logia USA Inc. (“Logia USA”), a private company wholly owned by Mr. Yair Harel, the founder of Logia Israel Ltd. (“Logia Israel”), a pioneer in fuel maintenance automation and integrity systems for standby power generation. According to Logia USA, these systems are currently sold and deployed with leading companies in Israel.

The purpose of the LOI is to confirm the parties’ mutual interest in pursuing the proposed strategic collaboration and investment to leverage the extensive experience, know-how and proven technology developed by Mr. Harel through Logia Israel.

The LOI contemplates that Fort would acquire 50.1% of Logia USA (subject to an equity rebalancing mechanism as described below) and extend a credit facility of up to USD$2 million (with potential for an additional USD$5 million at the sole discretion of Fort) to accelerate U.S. growth, product development, and market expansion. In addition, the proposed structure includes performance-based equity compensation of common shares of Fort to Mr. Harel, based on the performance of Logia USA. The LOI also provides for potential equity rebalancing based on certain milestone achievements, which may result, if the applicable milestones are achieved and definitive agreements are entered int, in Mr. Harel and Fort holding up to 85% and 15%, respectively, of Logia USA upon full achievement of the targets within three years from the date of definitive agreements.





Since 2006, the shift to ultra-low sulfur fuels has fundamentally changed the risk profile of standby power. Fuel degrades faster, absorbs water more readily, and creates conditions for bacterial growth, all while sitting undetected in the tank. The result: contaminated fuel, not hardware failure, is the most common reason for emergency engine failures.

For data centers, this is not a maintenance issue, it is an uptime risk. Every generator that fails to start creates a gap in the multi-million-dollar resilience architecture built to support the digital economy and the AI revolution. With the global data center market projected to grow from $300 billion in 2026 to approximately $700 billion by 2034, fuel integrity is becoming increasingly mission-critical.

Logia Israel’s automated fuel integrity systems deliver continuous, real-time monitoring and filtration that ensure fuel meets ASTM D975 standards (the internationally recognized standard specification for diesel fuel oils used in automotive, industrial, and standby power applications), preserving fuel quality for years while minimizing maintenance costs and helping support reliable generator performance when power fails.

Upon entry into one or more definitive agreements, if any, for the transactions contemplated by the LOI, the parties intend to expand these capabilities into the United States and additional markets, with a primary focus on the data center sector, where reliable backup power infrastructure is mission-critical.

The proposed transaction remains subject to further evaluation, negotiations, the completion of final due diligence, the entry into one or more definitive agreements, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transactions contemplated by the LOI will result in the entry into any definitive agreement or the consummation of any commercial arrangement between the parties, or that the contemplated transaction will be approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fort Technology

Fort Technology Inc. operates a business as an established manufacturer and seller specializing in a range of amateur and professional products for the pest control and remedial repair industries. Fort Technology Inc.’s material subsidiary, Fort Products Limited, has operated in the pest control industry since its incorporation in 2005 and has accumulated nearly 20 years of technical experience.

About Nexera Technologies Ltd

Nexera Technologies Ltd operates, through its subsidiaries, in the fields of advanced technologies for the global homeland security, or HLS, sector and e-commerce. Its operations are conducted through three principal lines of business: KeepZone AI Inc., or KeepZone, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to distributing and promoting AI-powered homeland security technologies, including 3D imaging and electromagnetic threat detection, perimeter intrusion detection, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, and multi-layered security solutions for critical infrastructure and global markets; Fort Products Limited, a legacy consumer products operation focused on pest control and remedial products, which was sold to Fort Technology Inc., or Fort Technology, in July 2025 in exchange for a controlling equity interest, with the Company having since reduced its stake in Fort while retaining control and strategic involvement in related e-commerce activities; and its ongoing legacy e-commerce activities, consisting of data-driven online retail operations (primarily on the Amazon Marketplace) conducted through the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Smart Repair Pro and Top Rank Ltd.

For more information on Nexera Technologies, visit: https://nexera-tech.io/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: the proposed strategic investment and collaboration between Fort Technology Inc. and Logia USA Inc. and final terms thereof, including the achievement of milestones and related equity rebalancing or performance-based equity compensation; the potential acquisition by Fort of a majority interest in Logia USA; the proposed credit facility and any amounts thereunder; the parties’ ability to negotiate and enter into definitive agreements; the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; the potential expansion of Logia USA’s business in the United States and other markets; the anticipated focus on and growth of the data center sector; the potential market opportunity for fuel integrity and standby power infrastructure solutions; the ability of Logia Israel’s technology to address fuel maintenance, monitoring, filtration and reliability needs; and the receipt of any required approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company’s ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; the Company’s ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company’s brands and product offerings; the Company’s ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; the impact of conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on April 1, 2026, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Michal Efraty

Adi and Michal PR-IR

Investor Relations, Israel

michal@efraty.com