LPL Welcomes NorthStar Wealth Advisory

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Ronald White has launched a new independent practice, NorthStar Wealth Advisors, with support from Good Life Companies, an LPL Financial-affiliated firm. The team reported serving approximately $160 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins from Raymond James.

Based in El Paso, Texas, White brings more than three decades of experience serving retirees, business owners and high-net-worth families. He has built his practice on disciplined investing, tax-efficient strategies and long-term financial planning, with a strong emphasis on personalized service and client education.

White is joined by wealth advisor Scott Draime. Draime also brings approximately 30 years of industry experience, working with private wealth clients and families on retirement planning and relationship-driven financial guidance.

Together, the NorthStar Wealth Advisors team serves retirees, individuals nearing retirement, business owners and multigenerational families, delivering comprehensive wealth management tailored to each client’s goals.

“Our focus has always been on building long-term relationships and helping clients navigate important financial decisions with clarity and confidence,” White said. “We take a planning-first approach and are committed to delivering personalized strategies that evolve with our clients’ needs.”

Why They Chose LPL Financial and Good Life Companies

White said the move was driven by a desire for greater independence, combined with the infrastructure and support needed to grow the business.

“I wanted more ownership and flexibility in how we run our business and serve clients,” White said. “This relationship provides the operational support, technology and resources we need, and LPL’s platform gives us the scale and flexibility to continue enhancing the client experience. This will allow us to build a business that is fully aligned with our long-term vision.”

“We are proud to welcome Ron White and the team at NorthStar Wealth Advisors to the LPL community,” said Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL Financial. “Through this strategic relationship, Ron and his team gain access to a strong combination of operational support and LPL’s integrated platform. This model provides the flexibility, resources and scale needed to serve clients effectively while building a differentiated and growing practice.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com/.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. NorthStar Wealth Advisors, Good Life Companies and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com



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