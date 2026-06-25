Survey Exposes a Crisis of Avoidance in Family Caregiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A comprehensive new national survey commissioned by LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK) , provider of personal safety and connected care technology, reveals a crisis of avoidance at the heart of family caregiving. Eighty-nine percent of older U.S. adults say staying in their own home as they age is important. Nearly half have not discussed their care preferences with anyone. Only 19% have had a detailed conversation with their loved ones about what they actually want.

That gap between desire and action, according to the data, is a source of compounding anxiety for seniors who don’t want to be a burden, caregivers burning out in silence, and families making consequential decisions without a roadmap.

“Most people picture a caregiving crisis as something that happens suddenly,” said Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LogicMark. “The data shows a slower, more subtle crisis building from avoided conversations and families waiting for a health event to force the discussion. By then, the options have already narrowed.”

Independence Is the Goal, but Isn’t Often the Outcome

Nearly nine in ten care recipients (89%) say aging in place is important to them; nearly half (49%) say they never plan to leave their current home. The survey exposes, however, that infrastructure to support those wishes is largely missing, starting with the conversation itself.

The research finds that fear of losing independence tops the list of worries for older adults (60%), outranking fear of financial hardship (53%) and even fear of death or decline, but the autonomy that care recipients want to preserve is being compromised by the silence around it.

More than half of care recipients (53%) worry about care costs becoming limiting, a fear made more concrete by Congress’s recent passage of nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts . Home-based services are among the most economically vulnerable supports, meaning the option most seniors favor is being financially undermined at the moment they need it most.

Moving to a Facility May Deepen, Not Resolve Anxiety

One of the most counterintuitive findings in the survey compares seniors living at home to those already in senior facilities. The promise of a facility transition offers peace of mind for the future residents and their families, but the data suggests otherwise.

Seniors who have already moved into facilities are more likely to worry about being a burden on their families (50%) than those still living at home (43%). They are also more likely to think “constantly” about the impact their needs have on loved ones.

In addition, only 18% of at-home seniors say they would be fully comfortable with family members handling their care. Nearly one in five would prefer to find another solution entirely rather than rely on family caregivers, reflecting how uneasy care recipients feel about straining the people closest to them.

Being a Burden Outweighs Fear of Death

Losing independence tops the list of fears, cited by 60% of respondents. Among care recipients, 46% say becoming a burden on their family is a major concern, ranking above both fear of cognitive decline and fear of death.

Women are impacted even more, with 43% of female respondents saying they frequently think about how their future care needs will affect their family, compared to 29% of men. Women are also more likely to prioritize staying in their own homes (76% vs. 67% for men), and more likely to find monitoring technology intrusive.

“The desire to avoid becoming a burden is one of the most human sentiments in the data,” Simmons said. “But when this perspective leads to silence, it creates the burden it was trying to prevent. Families end up making rushed decisions without the guidance a planned conversation would have provided.”

Technology Is Welcome When It Knows Its Place

The conventional assumption that older adults resist technology does not hold in this data. Sixty-nine percent (67%) of care recipients say they are comfortable with technology playing a role in their safety. Eighty-seven percent (87%) feel confident using modern devices, meaningfully outpacing the stereotype of a tech-averse senior population.

According to the data, seniors want technology to be specific to their situation. More than half (57%) want a combination of human check-ins supported by background technology rather than a replacement for presence. Only 9% want a technology-only solution, showcasing a preference for quiet support.

This aligns with what caregivers want as well. LogicMark’s companion survey of family caregivers found that 77% would embrace AI-powered health monitoring. The readiness is there, on both sides of the care relationship.

Conversation Gap Is the Whole Problem

Across every finding in the survey, a single thread emerged: the care conversation most families need to have is exactly the one they are avoiding. Only 19% of respondents have talked in detail with loved ones about their care preferences. Forty-nine percent (49%) have not discussed it at all.

Families that have not discussed preferences will have to make harder decisions under pressure. Seniors who have not communicated their wishes lose agency over the most important issues. The data points to a practical starting place, that the desire to age at home is near-universal, and the technology to support it is more accessible than ever. The planning gap is both the most damaging and the most solvable.

“Eighty-nine percent of people want to stay in their homes,” Simmons said. “Almost none of them have made a plan. The technology and resources exist, but what is missing is the conversation.”

More on the survey and additional resources for the caregiving crisis can be found at https://www.logicmark.com/logicmark-caregiver-and-care-recipient-survey/ .

Methodology

The survey was commissioned by LogicMark to better understand the experiences of care recipients and older adults nationwide. Research was conducted by Talker Research in April 2026 and included 1,000 U.S. adults nationally. Respondents were randomly selected to provide a diverse range of perspectives across age, gender, geography, and living situation. Full survey data and methodology are available at LogicMark.com .

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK) is on a mission to enable people of all ages to lead lives with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides PERS, health communications devices, personal safety apps, services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. LogicMark is dedicated to building a “Care Village” with proprietary technology, creating innovative solutions for the care economy. The Company’s technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and directly to consumers. To learn more, visit www.logicmark.com .

Media Contact:

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