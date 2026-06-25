After 125 Years, the World’s Pineapple Leader Officially Takes a Stand: Yes, (Fresh) Pineapple Belongs on a Pizza

Dole Food Company uses International Pineapple Day on June 27

and its 125th Pineapple Crowning Anniversary

to settle one of the food industry’s most contentious debates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dole Food Company is marking International Pineapple Day on June 27 with more than just a nod to one of the world’s most beloved tropical fruits. The company is celebrating 125 years in the pineapple business, honoring James Drummond Dole’s legacy of transforming the pineapple from island fields to kitchens and tables around the world.

From its earliest roots in Hawaii to its global leadership today, Dole has played a defining role in making pineapple a household staple. Over the past century and a quarter, the company has helped transform the peculiar, spiked fruit from a rare delicacy into an everyday symbol of freshness, flavor, good nutrition and aloha.

But throughout its iconic pineapple history, the produce leader has sidestepped one of the culinary community’s longest-running and most contentious debates by refusing to answer the one question that foodies, pineapple lovers and much of the pizza-eating public really wants to know.

Does pineapple belong on a pizza?

For years, Dole has chosen to focus on the many ways fresh produce can elevate a pizza, from cauliflower crusts to toppings like bell peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, spinach, arugula, olives and onions. The company even went as far as develop a breakfast pizza featuring DOLE® Bananas, Raspberries, Mandarin Oranges and Greek yogurt, and a dessert pizza made with DOLE® Pineapple, Strawberries, Raspberries and dark chocolate chips.

But with this year’s 125th Pineapple Crowning Anniversary, Dole is finally addressing the issue head-on.

“At Dole, our primary mission has always been to encourage more Americans to adopt and reap the rewards of a produce-rich diet by making fresh fruits and vegetables easy, delicious and infinitely tastier and more fun,” said Bil Goldfield, director of communications for Dole Food Company. “So, with this in mind, the definitive answer is yes. Of course we’re going to advocate for fresh pineapple on pizza!”

“I can say definitively that Dole Food Company is clearly and officially in the ‘fresh-pineapple-belongs-on-a-pizza’ camp.”

In honor of today’s announcement, Dole is releasing a new Epic Luau Pizza recipe made with a hot honey drizzle, sliced jalapeño, sweet Vidalia onions and fresh DOLE® Pineapple. The dish can be made with plant-based luncheon meat instead of ham to keep it vegetarian.

As Dole celebrates 125 years of pineapple leadership, the company remains focused on its broader mission: encouraging healthier eating habits by making fresh fruits and vegetables more accessible, enjoyable and relevant in everyday life.

Whether enjoyed fresh, grilled, blended, baked or yes, even on pizza, pineapple continues to prove its place as one of the most versatile fruits in the world.

Check www.dole.com/125 for details on Dole’s 125th Pineapple Crowning Anniversary. Use hashtags #DolePineapples, #DolePineapples125 and #PineapplesForTheFuture.

About Dole Food Company

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality produce. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education.

In addition to its 125th year of DOLE® Pineapples, 2026 marks the 175th anniversary of Dole Food Company which traces its roots back to 1851. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

Media Contacts :

Bob Ochsner

Sophia’s Choice for Dole

(949) 233-0984

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e70267d1-65f6-4fbb-a0bc-9998a86a0760