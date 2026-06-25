The Vision Council Releases New Research on Sunglasses Non-Wearers, Supported by HOUSE of MODO

Alexandria, Virginia, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vision Council today released Focused inSights: Beyond UV Awareness, a new research report examining why 37% of U.S. adults, approximately 82 million people, do not wear sunglasses despite routine outdoor exposure and widespread familiarity with UV-related eye health risks. Its release comes in advance of National Sunglasses Day on June 27, the annual public reminder to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays by wearing proper eyewear. The report, supported by HOUSE of MODO, is based on a dedicated survey of 608 U.S. adults who do not currently wear sunglasses, conducted in April and May 2026.

The findings challenge a common industry assumption: that greater awareness of UV risk is the primary lever for expanding sunglass use. In fact, 65% of non-wearers are already familiar with the potential effects of UV exposure on the eyes, yet only 36% report being concerned enough to act, and just 7% say more health messaging would encourage more regular wear.

“This research reframes the conversation around sunglasses non-wearers,” said Kris Stevens, Vice President of Research at The Vision Council. “These are not consumers who are unaware of the product or indifferent to their eye health. They are largely former wearers who stepped away from the category for practical reasons, and that means the path back runs through better products, better access, and better fit.”

Key findings from the report:

Most non-wearers are former wearers. The majority previously wore sunglasses and stopped — meaning the opportunity is largely one of reactivation, not first-time adoption.

The majority previously wore sunglasses and stopped — meaning the opportunity is largely one of reactivation, not first-time adoption. The top barriers are practical. Forgetfulness, discomfort, and loss or breakage dominate the list of reasons people give for not wearing sunglasses.

Forgetfulness, discomfort, and loss or breakage dominate the list of reasons people give for not wearing sunglasses. Comfort is more complicated than it looks. Consumers who cite discomfort experience it across multiple dimensions at once, making it resistant to simple product fixes.

Consumers who cite discomfort experience it across multiple dimensions at once, making it resistant to simple product fixes. Three in four non-wearers feel the category wasn't designed for them. This perception which spans face shape, head size, skin tone, and personal style, reinforces other barriers and reduces motivation to shop.

This perception which spans face shape, head size, skin tone, and personal style, reinforces other barriers and reduces motivation to shop. Product and retail solutions lead the path back. When asked what would encourage more regular wear, consumers point consistently to comfort, cost, and style as the factors that would make a difference.

The report also finds that non-wearers are not necessarily avoiding sun exposure: 74% walk outside several times a week, 69% drive regularly, and 40% exercise or play sports outdoors — pointing to a meaningful and underserved market opportunity rooted in habit formation rather than first-time adoption.

“HOUSE of MODO is proud to support research that helps advance the industry’s understanding of who remains underserved by the sunglasses category and why,” said Rebecca Giefer, CEO, HOUSE of MODO Americas. “These findings reinforce our belief that great design starts with real people and real needs. They align closely with our commitment to purposeful innovation and creating eyewear that works for a broader range of consumers. We hope this report sparks meaningful conversations and helps move the industry forward.”

Focused inSights: Beyond UV Awareness is available for free download now. Members of The Vision Council can access the report in the Research Download Center , and non-members can download the full report here .

Celebrate National Sunglasses Day on June 27

The Vision Council Foundation’s 2026 National Sunglasses Day campaign has united trusted authorities in eye and skin health, as well as weather, to urge the public to practice complete UV protection all year round. Free promotional toolkits are available now and include social media graphics, fact sheets, and sample communications. Join in on the celebrations by sharing a sunglass selfie and tagging The Vision Council in posts or using #NationalSunglassesDay on social media this June 27.

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About The Vision Council

The Vision Council brings the power of sight to all through education, government relations, research, and technical standards. A leading advocate for the optical industry, the association positions its members to deliver the eyewear and eyecare people need to look and feel their best. Vital to health, independence, and safety, better vision leads to better lives.

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