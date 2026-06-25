Wandercraft Names National Seating & Mobility the Exclusive CRT Distribution Partner for Eve™ Personal Exoskeleton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), a leading provider of complex rehabilitation technology (CRT), mobility and accessibility solutions, and Wandercraft, a global robotics company specializing in self-balancing, AI-enabled mobility systems, today announced a commercial partnership to prepare for future access to Eve™, Wandercraft’s self-balancing personal exoskeleton designed for home use. Eve is currently under FDA regulatory review, with launch anticipated in summer 2026 pending clearance.

Following FDA clearance, NSM will become Wandercraft’s exclusive CRT distribution partner for Eve, using its national network of more than 180 locations to support evaluation, education, access and delivery to eligible individuals with spinal cord injuries and other severe mobility impairments. The agreement is designed to help ensure that clinicians, Assistive Technology Professionals (ATPs), payers and clients are prepared to understand Eve’s role in extending upright mobility from rehabilitation settings into the home.

Eve, Wandercraft’s self-balancing personal exoskeleton designed for home use, is initially intended for individuals with spinal cord injuries. Built on the advanced AI-enabled robotics platform, Eve adapts to users’ movements in real time, providing stable upright mobility at home and in everyday life. Eve is designed to support hands-free standing and walking with the assistance of a trained companion. For many people who rely on wheelchairs, the ability to stand, walk and move upright is not only a clinical milestone, but also a profoundly meaningful physical, emotional and social experience.

“Robotics and Physical AI are redefining what’s possible for people with complex mobility needs,” said Crispin Teufel, CEO of NSM. “Our close collaboration with rehabilitation centers, clinicians, Assistive Technology Professionals and clients uniquely positions us to support the adoption of this innovative technology. Through this partnership with Wandercraft, we can broaden access to their life-changing mobility solutions in both rehabilitation and home environments.”

Central to this partnership is a shared vision for a continuum of care: from exoskeleton-assisted walking in rehabilitation to upright mobility at home. Together, the companies will promote broader awareness and adoption of Wandercraft’s technologies, including Atalante X, the self-balancing rehabilitation exoskeleton, while preparing the CRT market for future access to Eve after FDA clearance.

Atalante X, Wandercraft’s flagship self-balancing exoskeleton, is used in more than 150 clinical and research settings worldwide. The device enables eligible patients to stand and walk hands-free during supervised rehabilitation sessions — without the need for crutches or walkers — providing clinicians with an advanced tool to support dynamic walking programs, enhance patient engagement and improved rehabilitation outcomes for people with severe mobility impairments.

“Our mission is to help as many people as possible achieve their goals of standing, walking and living life upright and hands-free,” said Matthieu Masselin, co-founder and CEO of Wandercraft. “For many living with severe mobility impairments, standing and walking are not abstract aspirations — they are deeply meaningful experiences that shape daily life at home, with family, at work and in the community. Bringing those experiences to more people requires a partner with strong clinical relationships and expertise in complex mobility. NSM’s national presence, CRT leadership, and deep connections with clinicians and clients make it the ideal partner as we prepare for Eve’s introduction and broaden access from rehabilitation to home.”

Wandercraft and NSM will also work with healthcare professionals, insurers, policymakers and other stakeholders to build understanding of the clinical, human and economic value of personal exoskeleton technology, including its potential to improve outcomes across the continuum of care.

About National Seating & Mobility

With a network of 180+ locations across the U.S. and Canada, National Seating & Mobility (NSM) is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology (CRT), a broad range of medical supplies, home and vehicle accessibility and full-service maintenance and repair. For more than 30 years, NSM has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals who use mobility solutions. The company has more than 2,400 dedicated team members who support more than 250,000 mobility solutions each year. Since 2006, NSM is the only national mobility solutions provider that is accredited by The Joint Commission and voluntarily undergoes a rigorous review process every few years to ensure and validate the company’s commitment to providing safe, quality care for our valued customers. For more information, visit www.nsm-seating.com.

About Wandercraft

Wandercraft is a global robotics company on a mission to restore mobility and expand what’s possible through self-balancing, AI-enabled systems. Known for its groundbreaking Personal Exoskeleton, Eve™, Wandercraft is developing the next generation of mobility solutions to restore walking ability both at home and during rehabilitation. Its flagship device, Atalante X™, is the world’s first self-balancing exoskeleton used at more than 150 inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation centers worldwide. Committed to innovation and accessibility, Wandercraft welcomes collaboration with rehabilitation centers, healthcare professionals, and the broader community of wheelchair users to expand opportunities in modern mobility. If you or someone you know might benefit from walking with Eve, please visit: https://www.wandercraft.eu/#contact.

Contact

NSM

Mike Alday

President

mike@aldaypr.com

Wandercraft

Lilly Kofler

Global Vice President, Growth

lilly.kofler@wandercraft.health