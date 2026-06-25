Paragonix LIVERguard System Shown to Safely Extend Ischemic Times Enabling Expanded Utilization of Donor Livers

Clinical data presented at the 2026 American Transplant Congress demonstrates controlled hypothermic preservation with LIVERguard can safely extend cold ischemic time without compromising post-transplant clinical outcomes compared to ice cold static storage.1

WALTHAM, Mass., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies , a pioneer in organ transplant technologies, organ offer, and surgical recovery services, announced today the presentation of impactful clinical data on the use of its advanced organ preservation system, LIVERguard®, in a study presented at the 2026 American Transplant Congress (ATC). The study compared conventional ice static cold storage to the Paragonix LIVERguard System, using real-world multi-center data collected from the GUARDIAN-Liver Registry. The analysis demonstrated that advanced liver preservation technology has been shown to provide a safe extension of cold ischemic times (CIT) that can be applied to various clinical scenarios to address the challenges of the allocation and transport of donor livers.

The data, derived from research conducted with the GUARDIAN-Liver Registry, was collected from April 2021 to December 2025 and consisted of 1,477 total patients from 13 transplant centers across the United States. The study analyzed the impact of advanced hypothermic preservation on various sub-cohorts of the recipient population compared to ice storage. Most notably, a propensity matched analysis of 450 total patients (225 LIVERguard vs. 225 Ice) demonstrated that the predicted probability of early allograft dysfunction (EAD) may be attenuated across cold ischemic time with LIVERguard preservation compared to ice storage. Furthermore, in donation after brain death (DBD) donors without perfusion, LIVERguard may extend CIT by up to four hours without compromising early post-transplant clinical outcomes.

In another analysis focused on donation after circulatory death (DCD) donors, despite significantly longer recovery distances (370 vs. 135 nautical miles) and cold ischemic times (7.1 vs. 4.4 hours) compared with ice storage, the NRP+LIVERguard cohort demonstrated no meaningful increase in early post-transplant complications and achieved 100% three-month graft survival in analyses focused on donation after circulatory death (DCD) donors. These findings suggest controlled hypothermic preservation may help transplant centers safely expand donor access across broader geographic regions without compromising early patient outcomes.

The study findings also underscore the potential operational and economic benefits of advanced liver preservation as transplant programs adapt to broader organ sharing and increasingly complex recovery logistics. By safely supporting extended cold ischemic times, the LIVERguard System may provide transplant centers with greater flexibility to utilize cost-effective transportation strategies, including ground transportation for regional recoveries and commercial air travel for long-distance procurements.

Dr. Jean Botha, Liver Transplant Surgeon at Intermountain Medical Center, presented his findings at the conference. “The accumulation of clinical data in the GUARDIAN-Liver Registry continues to demonstrate the limitations of traditional ice storage, particularly as organ allocation practices evolve and transplant centers recover organs from increasingly greater distances,” he said. “The LIVERguard System is proving to be a flexible and effective preservation solution that not only supports the safe extension of cold ischemic time but also enables programs to optimize recovery logistics and transportation strategies.”

About Paragonix LIVERguard®

The Paragonix LIVERguard Donor Liver Preservation System is an FDA-cleared medical device intended to be used to transport, store, and monitor donor livers when in transit from donor to recipient. The device uses proprietary cooling technology to regulate the temperature of the donor organ. The GUARDIAN-Liver Registry analyzes the impact of donor organ temperature on patient outcomes.

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies, a Getinge company, is redefining how donor organs are protected and delivered, setting a new standard of care for transplantation worldwide. Built on the belief that every donated organ deserves the highest level of precision and respect, Paragonix partners with transplant centers and OPOs to improve outcomes through clinically proven preservation technologies and expert, hands-on procurement support.

Our nationwide transplant services provide 24/7 access to surgical recovery teams, logistics coordination, and clinical excellence — streamlining the recovery process and expanding access to life-saving organs. Combined with real-time digital monitoring, transparent data sharing, and the world’s largest preservation-focused clinical registries, Paragonix aims to deliver every possible advantage to healthcare providers and patients alike. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com .

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Disclaimer

Comparison of Paragonix systems to Ice Storage, Paragonix data on file. GUARDIAN is a registered clinical study funded and administered by Paragonix Technologies. The data from the registry is descriptive, not statistically powered, and not pre-specified. The information should be interpreted accordingly.

References



1. Dhanireddy, et al. ATC 2026 Presentation. Data on File

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Labbe

Marketing Communications Manager

marketing@paragonixtechnologies.com

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