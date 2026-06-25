Canadian Red Cross and Walmart Canada launch annual giving campaign

OTTAWA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians face an active start to the wildfire season and communities continue to recover from recent floods, the Canadian Red Cross and Walmart Canada are launching their annual giving campaign to support emergency response efforts across the country and strengthen community resilience.

Over the next month, from June 25 to July 24, 2026, customers can donate at checkout in Walmart stores nationwide or online at Walmart.ca. Funds raised will help the Red Cross provide critical assistance, including emergency lodging, food, clothing, and personal items to people affected by emergencies in Canada.

To help launch the campaign, Walmart Canada is donating $1 million, reinforcing its commitment to disaster relief.

With recent floods impacting communities in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, the need for support is urgent. Support from Walmart Canada and its customers helps the Red Cross deliver immediate relief in the first days following an emergency as well as longer-term recovery support.

For more than 23 years, Walmart Canada, together with its associates and customers, have raised more than $77 million for the Red Cross, making Walmart the organization’s largest corporate sponsor. On average, Walmart's annual support equates to funding assistance for one in four Canadians helped by the Canadian Red Cross Emergency Management program.

"Thanks to Walmart Canada, its associates, and customers, the Canadian Red Cross is better positioned to help people affected by disruptive events. As extreme weather events continue to impact people across the country, partnerships like this enable us to assist individuals and families as they navigate uncertainty, access assistance and begin their recovery at a time when it matters most.”



- Amy Avis, Chief of Operations, Canadian Red Cross

“Canadians have a long history of showing up when it matters most. Over the next month, we’re calling on our associates and customers to continue to support the Canadian Red Cross through this year’s fundraising campaign and help families through some of their most challenging moments.”

- Sara Gugula, Chief People Officer, Walmart Canada

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $850 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages -– Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Canadian Red Cross:

English: media@redcross.ca 1-877-599-9602

French and Quebec: communication@croixrouge.ca 1-888-418-9111

Walmart Canada:

Felicia Fefer, Felicia.Fefer@walmart.com