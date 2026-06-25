TRREB Supports Post-Secondary Students With Six Scholarship Awards

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six deserving students joined the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s (TRREB) growing list of Past President’s Scholarship winners. The winners are all high school students pursuing post-secondary education. Each student was selected based on a compelling essay centred on issues impacting today’s real estate landscape for a chance at two $5,000 first-place awards, two $2,500 second-place awards and two third-place awards for $2,000.

Through their varied academic pursuits, this year’s winners are exploring new ideas and solutions that have the potential to influence how we design, build, and live in our communities.

Now in its twentieth year, our student award recipients have benefitted from over $300,000 in scholarship money.

The 2026 Past President’s Scholarship winners are:

Raihan Mansuri, First-Place Award

Raihan is pursuing a Life Sciences degree at McMaster University with the goal of becoming a physician focused on community and preventive medicine. Through innovation, research, and service, he hopes to advance community well-being and make a lasting impact.

Aurora Wesley, First-Place Award

Aurora is studying Management and Organizational Studies at Western University through the Ivey Advanced Entry Opportunity program. She plans to integrate her background in business and finance with a future career in real estate law to help improve transaction efficiency and promote greater transparency for homebuyers.

Mikayla Cuell, Second-Place Award

Mikayla is pursuing Architectural Engineering at the University of Waterloo, with a particular focus on sustainable design and the rehabilitation of historic structures. An active member of her school’s robotics club, she is dedicated to encouraging more girls to pursue STEM through beginner-friendly workshops and gender equity initiatives.

Charlotte Grace, Second-Place Award

Charlotte Grace is attending the University of Waterloo for her Honours Health Sciences Co-Op degree. As the founder of the Roseland Community Food Drive, she is passionate about giving back to her community and finding balance through artistic pursuits.

Aliya Ramadhin, Third-Place Award

Aliya is enrolled in the Management Co-Op Program at the University of Toronto and is exploring career opportunities in finance and real estate development. She is also passionate about working with children and giving back to her community, while also expressing her creativity through canvas painting and sketching.

Lorne Botushanski, Third-Place Award

Lorne is attending Queen’s University this fall to pursue a Bachelor of Health Sciences. Driven by a longstanding interest in human health, medicine, and problem-solving, he is eager to explore opportunities for innovation in health research and healthcare. Through his studies, Lorne hopes to contribute to improved health outcomes and the advancement of scientific knowledge.

To learn more about TRREB’s Past President’s Scholarship, including this year’s winners and when to apply for the 2027 scholarship program, visit TRREB.ca/scholarships.

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About TRREB:

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board, with almost 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property, and communities.