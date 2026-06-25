Gordon Brothers Leads Major Industrial Asset Sale from Pace Industries with HYPERAMS, Maynards & Die Cast Machinery

Boston, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, is facilitating a significant sale of surplus and operational assets from multiple Pace Industries facilities across the United States. This sale represents one of the largest and most diverse die casting and machining asset opportunities to come to market in recent years. The firm is selling the equipment in partnership with Die Cast Machinery, HYPERAMS and Maynards Industries.

The assets are located at facilities across the U.S., including Muskegon, Michigan, Harrison, Arkansas, and Jackson, Tennessee. Additional surplus assets from remaining facilities are also available for sale, and details can be found here.

The large portfolio of assets will include:

Over 50 die cast machines ranging from 600-ton to 1800-ton systems, along with a wide variety of support equipment. Manufacturers include Prince/Buhler, HPM and B&T.

More than 150 CNC machining and automation assets used in automotive production environments. State-of-the-art quality control test equipment built by Hexagon, Keyence, Zeiss, Sheffield, Faro, Mitutoyo, and Renishaw.

Complete, turnkey manufacturing cells including integrated robotics, conveyors and supporting automation systems.

Extensive lineup of plant support and infrastructure assets, including air compressors, generators, chillers, cooling towers, boilers, electrical distribution equipment, dust collection systems, pumps, conveyors, spare parts, maintenance shop equipment and related production support infrastructure.

A large volume of lift trucks and material-handling equipment. Lift trucks range in size from 5,000-lb to 12,000-lb capacity.

“The amount, quality and breadth of assets available make this a rare opportunity for an interested buyer to acquire high-quality die casting and machining equipment at scale,” said Scott Ribeiro, Senior Director, Industrial, at Gordon Brothers. “The equipment is extremely well maintained and ideal for plant expansions, replacement capacity, export markets and turnkey manufacturing applications.”

For more information about the available inventory, please visit the Gordon Brothers website.

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.





About Pace Industries

Pace Industries was founded in 1970 and today is the #1 independent die casting company in North America with expertise in aluminum, magnesium and zinc. Pace offers a wide array of services and capabilities to customers across numerous markets including: automotive, commercial vehicle, powersports, lighting, lawn and garden, appliance, aerospace, defense, medical, and other industries.