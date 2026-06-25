Becklar Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance Across Its Full Product Suite

Ogden, Utah, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar, the SMART Critical Event Monitoring Company, is pleased to announce it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance across its full product suite, including Professional Monitoring, Workforce Safety, the AI Engage Platform, and Personal Health and Safety. The certification follows an independent audit conducted by a licensed third-party firm, confirming that Becklar’s security controls are designed and implemented in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) Security Trust Services Criteria.



SOC 2 is one of the most widely recognized security compliance standards in the industry. The standard requires organizations to demonstrate that they are securely managing customer data to protect privacy and ensure operational safety. As part of the audit process, Becklar provided evidence that its controls—covering access management, encryption, network security, risk assessments, and software development lifecycle security—are in place and operating without gaps.



For Becklar’s 5,500+ dealer network and enterprise customers, the certification addresses a growing security challenge. Most organizations do not have the resources to directly audit every vendor they share data with. A SOC 2 report produced by an independent third party provides an efficient, recognized mechanism for validating a vendor’s security posture. Many enterprise buyers require a third-party security certification before onboarding a vendor; this certification removes that barrier for Becklar’s current and prospective partners and customers.



The audit spans all four of Becklar’s core solution verticals, reflecting the company’s commitment to provide a unified standard of security and operational excellence across every product and solution. Subscriber data managed by Becklar, including sensitive personal information, worker location data, alarm histories, check-in records, and personal employee information, is subject to the same verified, consistently enforced security standards.



“Our SOC 2 certification represents an important milestone for the company and reinforces our commitment to strong security, reliable operations, and customer trust.” Said Tyler Tribe, CTO & Chief Product Officer at Becklar. “I’m immensely proud of the work our team has done to build and maintain the controls that support that commitment. Anyone can say they’re secure. We have an independent auditor who has tested our controls and put it in writing.”



The certification signals that Becklar is operating at an enterprise-grade level of security maturity. The independent audit tested actual operations—not just policies or designs—against the AICPA’s Trust Services Security Criteria, validating that Becklar has the operational discipline, staffing, and processes to maintain a rigorous security posture on an ongoing basis. Becklar is a provider that is uniquely committed to protecting the information and data of partners, customers and subscribers and delivering services with consistency and care.



Becklar plans to continue investing in its security programs. More rigorous audits are planned for the company’s future as Becklar deepens its commitment to verified, enterprise-grade security across its platform.



Becklar customers and dealer partners may request access to the SOC 2 compliance report to review the IT, Finance, and HR security controls in place by contacting their Becklar representative.

About Becklar



Becklar is the SMART Critical Event Monitoring Company, offering the market’s one and only SMART Protection Platform. Becklar and its expanding network of over 5,500 dealers deliver the most advanced and comprehensive critical event monitoring and response solutions to over 2.5 million subscribers through the industry’s broadest suite of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. This groundbreaking platform uniquely provides fully customizable, all-encompassing safety solutions that deliver unmatched protection for People, Property, and Workers across every endpoint. Becklar’s advanced AI technologies, seamlessly integrated with the industry’s most skilled operators, enable the fastest North American emergency response times of under 10 seconds and best-in-class services across every sector—including fire and security monitoring, video monitoring, remote guarding, connected device monitoring, workforce safety, personal health and safety, and critical event response. Purpose-built for the most urgent moments, the Becklar Smart Critical Event Monitoring Platform delivers the fastest and most decisive intervention when it matters most.



Learn more about Becklar’s complete suite of end-to-end solutions at www.becklar.com.