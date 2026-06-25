OfficeSpace Reports an Estimated 600%+ Growth in Demand for its AI Capabilities Since January as Enterprises Turn to Agentic Systems to Manage the Built World

Atlanta, GA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OfficeSpace Software, the AI operating system for the built world, today announced that demand for its AI capabilities has grown an estimated 600% since January 2026, reflecting rapidly increasing needs for agentic systems that help organizations manage the complexity of modern workplaces, facilities, and real estate portfolios.

The growth signals a broader shift taking place across the industry. Organizations are moving beyond traditional workplace software designed to report what happened and are increasingly embracing AI-powered systems that can help identify opportunities, recommend actions, and support decision-making across the built environment.

As workplace leaders face mounting pressure to optimize real estate costs, improve employee experiences, support hybrid work, and operate more efficiently, AI is emerging as a critical operating layer for the physical world.

The trend spans organizations of all sizes and industries from high-growth AI innovators to Fortune 500 enterprises managing global portfolios. Recent adopters include companies such as Medtronic, SiriusXM, and Rapid7, alongside a growing customer community that includes some of the world's most recognizable brands across technology, financial services, manufacturing, and professional services.

For decades, workplace technology functioned primarily as a system of record. Floor plans, occupancy reports, ticketing systems, and analytics dashboards provided visibility into operations, but left workplace teams responsible for translating data into action.

Today's workplace leaders expect more. Organizations increasingly want systems that can answer critical operational questions in real time, including how to reallocate space, where to reduce costs, which assets need attention, what actions teams should take next, and how to plan for growth. OfficeSpace was built to answer those questions.

Powered by embedded agentic workflows, OfficeSpace is purpose built for workplace, real estate, and facilities teams. The AI-native operating system provides context-aware answers on real estate portfolios through natural language queries, generates restacks and scenarios, and connects workflows across workplace experience, space planning, and portfolio management.

"Since January, we've seen AI demand accelerate across every segment of our customer base, from high-growth startups to some of the world's largest enterprises," said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpace. "What's becoming clear is that this is a fundamental operational transformation. The complexity of managing the built world has outgrown traditional systems. Leaders don't just want visibility into what's happening; they want intelligence that helps them decide what to do next."

The shift is already producing measurable results including an estimated average 66 percent improvement in utilization, a 30 percent reduction in real estate costs, and planning cycles compressed from months to minutes. Additionally, a leading AI company, among the most recognized names in the industry, deployed OfficeSpace’s agentic capabilities and reclaimed more than 30 to 35 percent of its planners' time while realizing $50,000 to $55,000 in savings per employee.

For enterprise leaders, those outcomes translate directly into more efficient portfolios, improved workplace experiences, and greater organizational agility. To learn more about the latest capabilities go to: officespacesoftware.com.

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace Software provides the leading AI operating system for the built world, that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the workplace with space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding and announcements, visitor management, enterprise asset management, real-time reporting and analytics, AI workflows, and predictive intelligence.

OfficeSpace is named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Enterprise ROI, OverallLeader, and a Top 1% Office Software winner on G2’s enterprise software review site. OfficeSpace is also a top supplier in Gartner’s 2025 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications, and on AppsCRE corporate real estate marketplace. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners.

Follow OfficeSpace on LinkedIn, @OfficeSpace Software.

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