Runloop Named as One of the Coolest Vendor Innovations in the 2026 Gartner® Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI Agent Development

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runloop , the best enterprise-grade infrastructure platform for the development, evaluation, and scalable deployment of AI agents, announced today has been included as one of the four coolest vendor innovations in AI agent development that offer value-added functionality in the Gartner report.

“We consider our inclusion in the Gartner Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI Agent Development confirmation of our mission to help enterprises ensure AI agent quality both before and in production,” said Jonathan Wall, Co-founder and CEO of Runloop. “As AI agents proliferate, quality checks are becoming much more urgent. In recent months, we've continued to innovate while executing on our product roadmap, bringing to market important advancements such as our Benchmark Orchestration solution, and launching integrations with partners like AWS and Stripe that further enhance our market position.”

Gartner, Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI Agent Development, 1 June 2026.

Runloop was also recently named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Agentic Development Sandbox Platforms published on 27 May, 2026.

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About Runloop

Runloop is the best enterprise-grade infrastructure platform for securely developing, evaluating and scaling deployment of AI agents. Used by companies ranging from top model labs to startups, Runloop reduces time to deploy from months to hours, allowing developers to focus on their agents, not infrastructure. Learn more at runloop.ai.

Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing

617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com